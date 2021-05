TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the expansion of its RZ/V Series of microprocessors (MPUs) with the new RZ/V2L MPUs designed for entry-level AI-enabled applications. As part of the RZ/V Series, the new MPUs incorporate Renesas’ exclusive AI accelerator – the DRP-AI (Dynamically Reconfigurable Processor) – to make embedded AI easier and more power efficient. The new RZ/V2L shares several features with its predecessor, the RZ/V2M, such as high-precision AI inference capabilities combined with top-class power efficiency. It also includes optimizations such as tailoring the DRP-AI operating frequency and memory interface for an entry-level MPU.