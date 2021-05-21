newsbreak-logo
Warhammer Road Show: US Open Series 2021 Official Announcement

belloflostsouls.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got locations, dates, and event details for the Warhammer Road Show. US Open Series 2021 is about to launch!. If you’ve been waiting for details about the Warhammer Road Show and the US Open Series, well, let’s get right into it. 6 events, 3 cities, and a whole lot of tabletop gaming ahead!

www.belloflostsouls.net
RetailICV2

GAMES WORKSHOP ANNOUNCES 'WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR 3E'

Games Worskshop announced a new edition of Warhammer Age of Sigmar, which will be coming soon to retail. Warhammer Age of Sigmar 3E will introduce new protagonists, cities, Gods, and wars to this miniatures fantasy setting. The lore has been streamlined to focus on the theme that revolves around the realms having been overrun by Chaos and that the Age of Sigmar story is the fight to reclaim the realms. GW designers have also reformatted the rules so they are as clear as possible, and reworked rules on going first. Players that choose to go second during the battle round gain more Command points, which now have more uses. Designers have also retooled rules for Match Play to minimize downtime between turns.
Businesskpopstarz.com

Berry Good Announces Official Disbandment

After seven years, the group officially disbands. Keep on reading to know more. On May 12, 2021, at 6 pm, KST, Berry Good's company, JTG Entertainment, announced on the group's official social media accounts that Berry Good has decided to officially disband after seven years of activity. JTG Entertainment said...
nichegamer.com

Warhammer Fest 2021 Day 6 – Age of Sigmar 3rd Edition Announced

Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fest 2021 has wrapped up, and the sixth day was all about the Age of Sigmar 3rd Edition. As previously reported, Warhammer Fest is an annual Games Workshop convention that celebrates all things Warhammer. This includes seminars with designers, tournaments and hobby events, and lots of news and big reveals for upcoming products.
Rock MusicPopculture

Korn Announces 28-Show US Summer Tour With Staind

Nu-metal masters Korn have announced a 28-show 2021 U.S. summer tour, which will feature direct support from fellow hard rockers Staind. The trek will begin in West Palm Beach, Florida on Aug. 5, and end in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 21. Additionally, the tour will feature opening sets from rock-duo '68 (Aug.5–29) and Texas headbangers Fire From The Gods (Aug. 31-Sep. 21).
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Ubisoft Original Officially Announced

Ubisoft has confirmed that first-party games will be branded as “Ubisoft Original“. The new brand was revealed in a new poster for Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland. “Moving forward ‘The Ubisoft Original’ mention is attached to all of Ubisoft’s games created in-house by our talented developers,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Road to Bristol Rhythm Concert Series Announced

The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) is making up for lost time and ramping up the excitement for its annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival with a monthly outdoor concert series starting in June. The Road to Bristol Rhythm Concert Series, sponsored by Virginia is for Lovers, will...
EntertainmentPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

State Fair Officials Announce 2021 Concert Series Performers

The only thing as exciting as knowing the State Fair of West Virginia will return this year, is knowing which performers will be on stage at the Grandstand. Every single year around this time, excitement grows as to who will be coming to the fair. Now, we know. Officials with the 96th annual State Fair of West Virginia have announced that feature performers, ranging from rap to country to rock and roll, will take over the Grandstand this year. The dates and performers will be as follows: August 12: Nelly; August 13: Whiskey Myers with special guests The Steel Woods; August 14: for King & Country with special guest Rebecca St. James; August 15: STYX; August 16: Mac Powell; August 17: Shenandoah; August 18: TBA; August 19: Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd; August 20: Brantley Gilbert; and, August 21: Buckin’ B Bull Ride. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. and may be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX(3849) or by visiting www.statefairofwv.com. The theme of this year’s fair is “Brighter Days Are Here.” The State Fair of West Virginia will take place from August 12-21. The post State Fair Officials Announce 2021 Concert Series Performers appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Shows Off Its Strange Factions in New Trailers

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground isn’t exactly your typical fantasy turn-based strategy game. This is largely due to the fact the game casts aside your garden-variety orcs, elves, and dwarves in favor of three particularly unique factions -- the heavenly Stormcast, the spooky Nighthaunt, and the downright disgusting Maggotkin. But how will these strange factions actually play? Vancouver, Canada-based developer Gasket Games has provided some new details in a series of trailers that show off each of the three Storm Ground factions. Check them all out, below.
Video GamesICV2

GAMES WORKSHOP ANNOUNCES AN OSSIARCH BONEREAPERS WARBAND FOR 'WARHAMMER UNDERWORLDS: DIRECHASM'

Games Workshop announced Kainan's Reapers, an Ossiarch Bonereapers warband for Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm, coming in May. Mir Kainan leads his Reapers into battle with the Soulreaper Axe in-hand. This commander is a fighter and a wizard who can easily vanquish his foes. The warband also features Binar Khenta to help with the Bone Tithe and four Morteks to cut down enemies with soul-draining weaponry. This configuration of fighters with solid damage output are a good flex warband to explore Warhammer Underworlds with. The game box comes with all the necessary components to add Kainan's Reapers to the game.
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Puy du Fou announces €76m show opening in Shanghai in 2022

Following the launch of Puy du Fou España in Toledo, the company is launching the innovative show concept Saga while working on a new Puy du Fou park in China. Saga Shanghai will be located at the Everbright Convention & Exhibition Centre. It will take audiences back to Shanghai in the 1930s, with visitors able to choose from 26 adventures.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Total War: Warhammer III Shows Off Slick Visuals and Epic Drama in a New In-Engine Trailer

Creative Assembly have dropped a new trailer for Total War: Warhammer III, and it’s pretty epic stuff. This is a cinematic trailer, but it’s running in-engine, hinting at the impressive level of visual fidelity CA is aiming for with the game. As for what’s actually happening in the trailer, I won’t pretend to understand 100 percent of what’s going on, but we see the Russian-inspired Kislev faction doing battle with followers of the Blood God, Khorne. This battles culminates in a showdown between a giant ice bear and a demon, so yeah, this ain’t your daddy’s Total War. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.
Comicsbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer Animation Online Preview: Warhammer+ And Show List

Games Workshop teased logo for Warhammer+ and showed off some of the new animation and we’ve got a show list, too!. If you were wondering what shows would be available from GW, it sure looks like a TON of content. We got a show list to kick things off:. That’s...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Officially Supports Crossplay

The Warhammer universe has long been a staple in the world of gaming and has become a pillar in the industry through various genres and with a multitude of series such as Warhammer 40,000, Total War: Warhammer, Warhammer Vermintide, Warhammer Online and even Warhammer Blood Bowl. Suffice to say, the Warhammer universe has limitless potential when it comes to creating compelling storylines and engaging gameplay for gamers and fans of the franchise alike. The Warhammer universe is set to expand on 27th May 2021 with the release of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground which is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam. Furthermore, the developers have revealed that the game will support crossplay across all platforms!
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Total War: Warhammer 3 gets first official gameplay reveal

The Total War franchise continues to evolve in many directions, but anticipation remains high for the upcoming sequel set in the acclaimed Warhammer universe. Up until now we have only had brief teasers of CGI cinematics, but now publisher SEGA and developer Creative Assembly have released the first official glimpse of gameplay.