A team of researchers at oregon state university have taken on the challenge of teaching a blind bipedal robot to climb stairs. while four-legged bots have long used computer vision to navigate a set of steps, they are not always offered a perfect environment. with such possible conditions as dim lighting or fog, movement can be challenging and robots can not rely on cameras or other sensors. to sidestep these issues, agility robotics’ bipedal robot ‘cassie’ is trained to navigate through ‘proprioception,’ or body awareness. cassie was last put to the test in 2018, walking through fire and riding a segway. after accomplishing such extreme feats, climbing a flight of stairs had proven to be the robot’s boldest achievement yet.