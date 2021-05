DER 48/0 (17 overs) Resuming on 159/7, the visitors would add 7 to their overnight score before Danny Briggs and Liam Norwell would be dismissed to successive Peter Siddle deliveries, caught by Walter and bowled respectively, before Tim Bresnan would be last man out for 50 the following over, caught by Sir Alastair Cook off the bowling of namesake Sam, with the score on 166.