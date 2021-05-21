newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The Daily Wire used Demi Lovato's nonbinary identity to attack gender-diverse people

Media Matters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 19, singer Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary and announced they will now use gender-neutral “they/them” pronouns. In response, anti-trans pundits of right-wing outlet The Daily Wire mocked Lovato and demeaned nonbinary people in content and on Facebook. GLAAD’s Mary Emily O’Hara, who also identifies as nonbinary, explained...

www.mediamatters.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Judd Legum
Person
Matt Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Gender Identity#Trans People#Glaad#Nbc News#The Trevor Project#The Daily Wire#Twitter#Popular Information#Human Rights Campaign#Nonbinary Identity#Nonbinary Identities#Nonbinary People#Nonbinary Youth#Non Binary People#Lgbtq People#Non Binary Identities#Trans Kids#Trans Issues#Non Binary Means
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdailyjournal.net

‘I am proud.’ Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will “officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

Singer Demi Lovato announced they are nonbinary and their pronouns are they/them Wednesday during the pilot episode of their new podcast, “4D.”. “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” Lovato said to begin the show. “Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary.
CelebritiesBillings Gazette

Demi Lovato reveals they are nonbinary and changing their pronouns

Singer Demi Lovato has revealed they are nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans they are "proud" to make the change after "a lot of self-reflective work." Lovato, who rose to fame as a teenage movie star and has become one of the world's most popular singers over the past decade, made the announcement to fans in a video and tweets posted online on Wednesday.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Demi Lovato launching her debut podcast

Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): Singer-actor Demi Lovato is gearing up for the release of her newest venture: her debut podcast titled '4D with Demi Lovato', which is scheduled to release on May 19. As per Variety, Lovato is launching '4D with Demi Lovato' with podcast company Cadence13. The upcoming...
Celebritiesmix929.com

Demi Lovato opens up about coming to terms with their identity

Shortly after coming out as non-binary, Demi Lovato sat down with Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper for Bring Change to Mind’s A Conversation Starter livestream, and described facing their sexuality amid public scrutiny. “I had suppressed so much of myself over the years. Growing up in the South and being...
CelebritiesElle

Demi Lovato Gets Real About Eating Disorder Recovery, Urging Fans To Not Comment On People's Bodies

Demi Lovato BACKTRACKS & Apologizes To Froyo Store After 'Misconstrued' Message!. Demi Lovato's eating disorder recovery hasn't been easy. Recovering from bulimia is challenging and they're brave to continually fight against negative thoughts about their body. Demi took to Instagram to share a simple message with their followers: Commenting on people's bodies can cause unintended damage.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Demi Lovato reveals why they 'identify as nonbinary' in new podcast

Demi Lovato kicked off the first episode of the new podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, with a big revelation. "Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary," Lovato shared, adding that they will use the pronouns they/them going forward, as it "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Demi Lovato Announces Non-Binary Identity, Preferred Pronouns

Demi Lovato announced that they are non-binary in a video posted on their Instagram account on Wednesday. The singer will be opening up about this new life journey in a podcast called 4D with Demi Lovato. They are officially changing their pronouns to they/them. Demi Lovato Identifies as Non-Binary with...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Demi Lovato felt 'suppressed' before coming out as queer, plus more news

Demi Lovato talks discovering their queerness after feeling 'suppressed'. Earlier this week, Demi Lovato came out as non-binary on the pop star's "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, explaining "this best represents the gender fluidity I feel," and announcing they will use they/them pronouns going forward. Demi shares more about their journey to self-understanding in a clip from Bring Change To Mind's upcoming "A Conversation Starter" streaming event. "I had suppressed so much of myself over the years," the 28-year-old tells Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper in a clip from the chat, published by People. "Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told. When I came out to L.A., I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself," they continue. "Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me. And so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth." Demi also shares how her struggles with food and body image have affected their self image over the years. "My eating disorder taught me to make myself smaller. So that I could please the rest of the world," they explain. "And, I realized that I have a loud voice and I'm a performer and me living my truth in front of the world is what's going to make me thrive and happy and so that's what I do. It is a thin line …" Though Demi knows they could "go could go back to that life very quickly," they tell Glenn and Anderson, "I don't want to so I live the loudest, fullest life that I can today. And it's much more colorful in my house because of it!" The Bring Change To Mind virtual event airs May 23.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Friends Fear 'California Sober' Demi Lovato 'Is Playing With Fire,' Could Be 'Heading Toward Another Downward Spiral': Source

Just when it seemed that Demi Lovato had finally beaten her demons, friends are concerned the songstress could be falling back into her old habits, a source tells OK!. Lovato, 28, raised eyebrows when she posted a photo of herself smoking a bong on April 20 — along with her admission that she still enjoys alcohol and weed "in moderation" following her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. The singer previously admitted that her new relationship with drugs “isn’t for everyone.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Candace Owens Attacks 'They/Them' Pronouns After Demi Lovato's Non-Binary News

Candace Owens has commented on the usage of pronouns after Demi Lovato announced they identify as non-binary. Hours after the pop singer said they "will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Owens published a tweet saying: "Announcing that your pronouns are they/them is just poor grammar. I don't care your reasons—please stop trying to make low academic achievement a thing."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

What does non-binary mean? Definition after Demi Lovato comes out and reveals they/them pronouns

Singer Demi Lovato has announced they identify as non-binary and is changing their pronouns from she/her to they/them.Lovato took to Twitter to reveal the news and said: “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”In a video accompanying the tweet, they added: “Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work I’ve had the revelation that I identify...
MinoritiesPosted by
CNN

Jenner opposes transgender girls participating in girls' sports

When former Olympian and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner announced that she planned to challenge California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state's expected recall election this year, many trans activists across the country were quick to make it clear that she did not speak for them.