To say this school year has been a challenge is an understatement. We are all aware of the impact the pandemic has had on student learning. The switch to distance learning last March stole from our students the in-person instruction that is so critical to learning. As the state tries to return to some sense of normalcy, it has been refreshing to see Red Bluff High School students participating again in extra-curricular activities and I am looking forward to getting back to a regular scheduled school day and a full slate of after school events.