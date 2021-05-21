newsbreak-logo
Tampa Bay Lightning host Florida Panthers with 2-1 series lead

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47a10F_0a75D0Jn00

TAMPA, Fla. / AP — The Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

The Bolts lead the series 2-1 and the weekend match-up will be their 12th time the teams face each other this season. The Panthers won Game 3 in overtime.

Tampa Bay ranks 10th overall in the NHL and the Panthers are 7th.

This season, Brayden Point has amassed 48 total points for the Lightning with 23 goals and 25 assists. Blake Coleman has also proved to be a top performer on the ice, scoring four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

For Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 41 total assists and has 61 points. Teammate Alexander Wennberg has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

