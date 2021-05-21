Easy Instant Pot Oatmeal Recipe That's A Real Time-Saver

There's something about the sight of fresh-out-of-the-oven, homemade cookies that makes everyone feel all ooey, gooey inside (much like the cookies themselves). We know cookies as, well, "cookies" in the United States, but this favorite dessert goes by different names across the globe (via What's Cooking America). For example, in Australia and England, cookies are known as "biscuits," and in Spain, they are referred to as "galletas." Italians are lucky, because they have several different cookies to enjoy in their region, including "biscotti" and "amaretti." In Germany, cookies are called "keks" or "Plzchen." However, no mater where cookies are in the world, they are delicious, and just about everyone loves them.