Easy Instant Pot Oatmeal Recipe That's A Real Time-Saver
Oatmeal is one of those classic breakfast dishes that's jam-packed with fiber, so you're almost guaranteed to stay full until lunchtime. Plus, you can dress it up with toppings and give it a special personalized touch to best suit your flavor preferences. Unless you're microwaving it from a pre-packaged packet (And let's be honest — those don't taste that good.), stovetop oatmeal can be a bit of a hassle to make if you're rushing around doing other things. That's why recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare loves using the Instant Pot to whip up this breakfast favorite.www.mashed.com