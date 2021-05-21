newsbreak-logo
DBS: Bitcoin is 'potentially a better store of value' than the dollar

By Shaurya Malwa
cryptoslate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDBS, Singapore’s largest and one of the world’s biggest banks by assets under management, put forward a bullish case for Bitcoin in a client note earlier this week. The bank said allocating funds to Bitcoin was an “opportunity that [fiat] money cannot buy,” adding that such investments remained a highly risky endeavor and the prospect of losing all their funds was “well within the realm of possible outcomes.”

Bitcoin
Economy
Crypto
Markets
News Break
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges up as PBOC reiterates no change to FX policy

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Monday, even against a weaker fixing, after a senior central bank official over the weekend reiterated no change to the currency policy. Deputy governor of the central bank, Liu Guoqiang, said on Sunday that fluctuations in either direction will become the norm for China's currency, with the yuan exchange rate continuing to depend on market supply and demand, as well as changes in global financial markets. "China's central bank crashed the speculation about possible currency regime change," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "The People's Bank of China (PBOC) reiterated that its managed floating exchange rate system based on market demand and supply with reference to a basket of currencies will remain suitable for the foreseeable future." Currency traders said Liu's remarks clarified earlier comments from central bank researchers that had unnerved the market, especially exporters. One research felt China should free up the exchange rate over time to support wider global adoption of the currency, while the other said the exchange rate target could be dropped to allow further strengthening to offset rising commodity prices. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4408 per dollar, 108 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.43. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4380 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4330 at midday, 15 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Some traders said that after the central bank's comments on the weekend, the yuan hugged a tight range of about 70 pips on Monday morning, tracking the dollar's movements. A foreign bank trader said that as higher dollar demand is expected due to upcoming corporate dividend payments, many of the bank's clients are adopting a wait-and-see approach and holding off on converting their dollar receipts to yuan. Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their interim dividend payments between May and August, and such seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan. Standard Chartered had expected total dividend payments would reach $84 billion this year. In global markets, the dollar hovered near a three-month low, as investors wound back bets on earlier U.S. rate hikes. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.021 from the previous close of 90.033, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.432 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4408 6.43 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.433 6.4345 0.02% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.48% Spot change since 2005 28.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.33 97.2 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.021 90.033 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.432 0.02% * Offshore 6.5875 -2.23% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar stuck near 3-month lows, bitcoin struggles

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was pinned near three-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Monday, as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier. The dollar index hovered around the 90 mark, broadly flat on the day and close...
Marketsinvesting.com

Report: HSBC CEO Says Bank Is “Not Into Bitcoin”

The CEO of HSBC says that the bank is “not into Bitcoin as an asset class,” according to a Reuters report. He explained that Bitcoin’s price volatility has prevented HSBC from promoting the asset class. The viewpoint held by HSBC contrasts the likes of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and BNY Mellon...
Stocksfox5dc.com

Bitcoin value cut in half as cryptocurrencies tumble in weekend slide

The cryptocurrency craze continued its financial fickleness Sunday with several of the well-known digital dollars tumbling but the best-known – Bitcoin – may be proving to be the most volatile. While Bitcoin was down 12% on Sunday from its Saturday price, it is off 50% from its 2021 high. On...
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Billionaire Ray Dalio Reveals Bitcoin Investment But Warns Of Regulation Rocking Crypto Markets

Billionaire Ray Dalio, who founded the world’s largest hedge fund, disclosed at a conference Monday that he owns "some” bitcoin and called the cryptocurrency a better inflation hedge than bonds—marking a notable pivot for the longtime bitcoin skeptic as the market rebounds from a $1.3 trillion crash after climbing 10-fold and adding nearly $2.4 trillion in value over the past year.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Crypto volatility

It was a calmer end for stock markets in a volatile week but crypto was not so fortunate after China's State Council repeated its warning about Bitcoin mining and trading as central banks appear to be increasing their scrutiny of crypto at a time when many of them are introducing their own digital currencies. Concerns over increased regulations, especially in China where the bulk of Crypto mining takes place, taken together with ESG issues as focus turns to the environmental costs of mining crypto, threaten to do more damage. Volatility continued over the weekend, with Bitcoin and other crypto undergoing sharp moves. Crypto volatility threatens to find its way into other markets, with for example, US equities positively correlated to moves in crypto while the US dollar (USD) could benefit.
Businesslivebitcoinnews.com

Societe Generale: Forget About BTC, Concentrate on Gold

Over the past year, we have heard that bitcoin is a necessary ingredient of a successful portfolio. That so many hedge funds, wealth managers and other individuals and firms in charge of handling customers’ money are working hard to give them access to crypto, and that anywhere between one and three percent should be allocated to bitcoin. However, according to Societe Generale, this is not quite true.
Businesskdal610.com

Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by prospects of dovish Fed

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar stood near its lowest level in three months against a resurgent euro, struggling for traction as investors pared earlier bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon be ready to taper its stimulus. The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold prices firm on weaker US dollar, Treasury yields

BENGALURU (May 24): Gold prices edged up on Monday, hovering near their highest in more than four months, as a weaker dollar and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields supported the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.10 per ounce by 0050 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Bitcoin nosedives 13%, down almost 50% from 2021 high

Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency which had begun to gain traction since breaking a $20,000 psychological handle back in December 20, 2020 and spiked to a record $65,000 a month earlier, fell as much as 13 per cent on Sunday, as the world’s largest digital asset had been met with another day of incisive wounds that leaves it more than 50 per cent down from the year’s peak.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Surprising Ways You Can Lose Money Investing in Cryptocurrency

Despite people saying cryptocurrency's a bubble about to burst, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), and many other altcoins are drawing in new investors all the time. Like any investment, there's a risk of loss when you invest in cryptocurrency. But betting on the wrong one isn't the only way it could all go wrong. Here's a look at four ways investing in cryptocurrency could cost you, and how you can reduce that risk.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Goldman Sachs Report: Ethereum Beats Bitcoin as Store of Value

Per the Goldman Sachs report, the support for the narrative that Bitcoin’s scarcity is what makes it a veritable store of value is no longer tenable. American multinational financial services firm, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has waded into the dominance debate between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with clearly defined support for the latter. Excerpts of the leaked Global Macro Research report from the bank, which was shared on Twitter by Santiago Santos, General Partner at ParaFi Capital, saw the bank tackle and analyze the key arguments that back Ethereum to flip Bitcoin as the major store of value in the near future.
StocksBirmingham Star

Crypto crash Bitcoin loses half its value from year's high

Bitcoin nosedived another 13% on Sunday, dropping to around $31,227. The latest selloff left the world's top cryptocurrency down over 50% from its mid-April peak. Bitcoin recovered to $36,554 per token on Monday. It hit a high for the year of $64,895.22 on April 14. "Many point to bitcoin's volatility...
MarketsStreet.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rising

Cryptocurrency prices on Monday were climbing, reversing last week's tumble. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was up 5.8% to $37,720 in premarket trading. Ethereum rose 5.7% to $2,408, while Dogecoin advanced 5.8% to 34 cents, according to Coingecko. Cryptocurrency prices tumbled last week following a statement from the People's Bank...
MarketsNWI.com

Mind on Money: Add U.S. Dollar Index to numbers to watch

Currency valuation, in this case the relative value of the U.S. dollar, has implications across the economy and markets. Despite the importance of this metric, the topic of currency valuation can be a difficult one to navigate. Most of the time when a market pundit or reporter refers to the...