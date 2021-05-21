newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Scouts Struggle With Jean-Charles’ Superb Production

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What did scouts say about Appalachian State’s Shemar Jean-Charles, the cornerback the Green Bay Packers selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft?

The Packers’ scouts made clear their thoughts to general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“He was a favorite of a bunch of our scouts,” he said. “We have a certain process we go through in the final three weeks before the draft. Guys get together and they work our board from the bottom up. This was a guy that just was the outlier for them. They were so excited to try to move this guy up the board, which we did. So, as it unfolded, I got a lot of taps on my shoulder during those period of times about him being on the board and available. So, we were thrilled to be able to select him.”

The Packers entered the draft seeking help at both cornerback positions. In the first round, they landed Georgia’s Eric Stokes to challenge Kevin King for a starting spot on the perimeter. In the fifth round, they got Jean-Charles to challenge Chandon Sullivan in the slot.

With well-regarded slots Camryn Bynum (Eagles) and Zech McPhearson (Vikings) going in the fourth round and Shaun Wade (Ravens) going earlier in the fifth round, the Packers took a shot on a cornerback who dominated against a bunch of bad quarterbacks and receivers.

“Nobody completed any balls on him but none of those guys are going to be playing on Sundays, either,” one area scout said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jean-Charles allowed a catch rate of 32.7 percent and led the nation with 17 forced incompletions in 2020.

“You tell me those numbers but they don’t mean anything,” he continued. “I could do that against my kids’ peewee team but that doesn’t mean [his team is] going to sign me. Half of his PBUs would have been completions if the ball was on time. Sloppy route-running by the receiver gave him a few more. What gives him a chance are his instincts, mentality and quickness. When he sees the ball, he gets there, and he thinks he should make every play. That late in the fifth round, that’s a good pick.”

Jean-Charles was the 28th of 38 cornerbacks off the board. He earned some first-team All-American accolades as a senior, when he led the nation with 17 passes defensed (one interception, 16 breakups). Over his two seasons as a starter, he led the nation with 27 passes defensed (two interceptions, 25 breakups).

At 5-foot-10 3/8, he ran his 40 in 4.52 seconds and posted slightly below-average overall athleticism.

“He’s a priority [free agent] guy,” a scouting director said. “He’s got a chance to compete as a nickel. He was pretty good at his level playing on the outside. He didn’t test like he needed to in order for someone to think this dude can come in the league and be a sure-fire nickel but he’s got some traits. He’s instinctive, makes plays on the ball, competitive. He thinks in his mind he’s a No. 1 corner but he’s really a nickel only.”

According to PFF, he was targeted 34 times on passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield. Of those, he allowed six completions but broke up 13.

To another area scout, the pass breakups are great but left him wanting more.

“He defended all those passes but only intercepted two. That worries me because he’s going to face a lot better players in our league,” he said. Moreover, he added, “He was mostly an outside guy there but he’ll play inside, and that’s a different world. You’ve got to play run defense. Is he tough enough? If he’s playing in Week 1, I’m going to run at him and find out.”

Get to Know the Green Bay Packers’ 16 Rookies

Undrafted: The biggest position steal in the league?

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
57
Followers
215
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Scouts#American Football#Nfl Draft#Eagles#Pro Football Focus#All American#The Green Bay Packers#Pff#Appalachian State#Plays#Sloppy Route Running#The Packers#Completions#Green Bay#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Predicting Green Bay’s 2021 regular-season schedule

On Wednesday, the NFL will release the full 2021 regular-season schedule. We know the Green Bay Packers‘ opponents, but which order will the games be played in?. It would be a near-impossible task to accurately predict the order of these games, but that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Each...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Incredible news on Aaron Rodgers out of OTAs

The Chicago Bears have a lot riding on the decision made between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League in his time there but he is clearly unhappy. The Bears have been one of...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Scouts Discuss Packers’ Seven Undrafted Free Agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for athletes who played through the COVID-impacted 2020 season, this was the weakest NFL Draft class in memory. While the literal draft class itself wasn’t greatly impacted, that reality hit home in undrafted free agency. “It was...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Feeling No Commitment, Rodgers No Longer Committed to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Money talks. And when it doesn’t, the silence is deafening. In news that will dwarf any addition the Green Bay Packers will make in the first round of tonight’s NFL Draft, sources told ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter that quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the team that he’s led for the last 13 seasons.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Gutekunst: Packers Won’t Trade Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t going to make it happen. “We’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst said bluntly after selecting Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the team’s first-round pick...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

With Jean-Charles Signed, Five Packers Draft Picks Are Under Contract

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed fifth-round cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in time for the start of rookie camp on Friday, a source said. Green Bay also signed sixth-round offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen and sixth-round linebacker Isaiah McDuffie as well as fifth-round defensive tackle T.J. Slaton and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill. That means at least five of the nine draft picks are under contract.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Packers Select App State CB Shemar Jean-Charles in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the second of their fifth-round draft picks on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers selected Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles. Jean-Charles is a big-time ballhawk. A two-year starter, he had two interceptions but 27 passes defensed during those seasons. As a senior, he had one interception but led the nation with 17 passes defensed to earn some All-American accolades.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Final 2021 NFL Draft Grades Include Two A's, Three F's

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When you were a kid, did you ever stick your tongue on a 9-volt battery? You know you shouldn’t but you did, anyway. Same thing with draft grades. You know you shouldn’t click but, here you are, ready for a tiny jolt of lunacy for your brain cells.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Reports: Teams Asked About Rodgers’ Trade Availability

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For a kid with a sweet tooth, there’s no harm in asking mom or dad to stop at Dairy Queen for a Blizzard. For the San Francisco 49ers, who have a championship-caliber team but lack a championship-caliber quarterback, there’s no harm in asking the Green Bay Packers about the availability of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Report: Rodgers Doesn’t Want to Play for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night should be about the Green Bay Packers adding the right pieces to finally get back to the Super Bowl. Instead, Thursday could go down in history as the day the Packers’ long run as Super Bowl contenders crashed and burned.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Packers Select Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers selected Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie with the second of their sixth-round picks in the NFL Draft on Saturday. After missing eight games with a knee injury in 2019, McDuffie started all 11 games in 2020. He posted career highs of 107 tackles, three sacks and 6.5 tackles for losses while recording the only interception. In a career that spanned 40 games with 20 starts, he finished with 230 tackles, eight sacks and four passes defensed.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Get to Know Packers Undrafted Free Agent Edge Carlo Kemp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Before the NFL Draft, Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp said he could envision himself playing a role similar to the one his former Wolverines teammate, Rashan Gary, plays with the Green Bay Packers. He’ll do more than that. Now, he’ll be teammates with Gary after signing...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Could Packers Trade Love to Give Rodgers Clarity?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One way to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers the job security he wants would be for the Green Bay Packers to trade Jordan Love. That’s not going to happen, though. Remember, the Packers signed Love to a four-year contract worth $12.383 million. Every penny of that was...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Draft Grades: Packers Get A, F, Everything in Between

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Draft grades are like a box of Twinkies. You know you shouldn’t open the story/open the box. You do, anyway, and come away feeling unsatisfied and wondering why you did it. (But I thank you for doing so, and hope you will do so again on Saturday and Sunday.) With that overwhelming recommendation, here are the delectable views of Green Bay’s first-round pick, cornerback Eric Stokes.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

The Onion Sacks ‘Unhinged’ Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the midst of Aaron Rodgers’ push to get out of Green Bay, which has gone from threat to demand to insult, The Onion has stepped in to provide some levity to an increasingly ugly situation. In a “story” published at midday Wednesday, the satirical newspaper...