Belmont Park Entries, Sunday May 23rd, 2021

Lyles allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings during Saturday's 8-4 win against Houston. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. The right-hander surrendered three runs over the opening two frames, but he responded well over his final four innings to give the offense a chance to stage comeback. Lyles has a 5.94 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB over 50 innings (10 starts) in 2021.