Sports

Belmont Park Entries, Sunday May 23rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1English Breeze (L), 121M. Franco2-7-2David Donk8/1. 2Straw Into Gold (L), 120J. Rosario2-1-xChristophe Clement7/5. 3Regal Speaker (L), 124I. Ortiz, Jr.5-4-1Danny Gargan5/1. 4Tiergan (L), 124L. Saez2-2-2Rudy Rodriguez4/5. 5Albie (L), 126J. Lezcano3-5-6Danny Gargan6/1. 6Grape Nuts Warrior (L), 120J. Castellano1-x-xChad Brown2/1. 7Agent Creed (L), 120K. Carmouche1-11-xJohn Kimmel8/1. Copyright 2021...

GamblingFrankfort Times

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Sunday May 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Lightning Jack (L), 120Y. Yaranga4-3-6Marcus Kocijan. 5Cake and Eat It To (L), 116L. Hernandez1-4-5Geoffrey Dixon. 10Deputy Ben (L), 120W. Ortiz5-2-2John Daniel, Jr. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

Pimlico Results Sunday May 23rd, 2021

1st-$27,566, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-6-Add

5 (5) Blondies Leaving You (H.Hernandez);6.60;4.80;4.00. Off 9:19. Time 0:69.55. Sloppy. Also Ran—Last Man Standin, Alamitos Dreams, Little Luke Pyc, Gianni Provocas, Corona Sinn Fein, Rcv Divide the Money. $1 Pick 3 (3-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $213.00. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $46.10. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $39.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-1-2) paid $143.14. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $295.20.
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Results Santa Anita Park

Off 1:02. Time 1:09.08. Firm. Scratched—Castle. Also Ran—Invictatatus. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $5.60. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $4.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd—$61,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 4½f, clear.<. 4 (4) Bochombo (V.Espinoza);8.60;3.60;2.20. 5 (5) Bet On Mookie (A.Cedillo);3.60;2.40. 2 (2) Ikigai (F.Prat);2.10. Off 1:37. Time...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Surrenders four runs in no-decision

Lyles allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks across six innings during Saturday's 8-4 win against Houston. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. The right-hander surrendered three runs over the opening two frames, but he responded well over his final four innings to give the offense a chance to stage comeback. Lyles has a 5.94 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB over 50 innings (10 starts) in 2021.
Baseballd1baseball.com

Stat Roundup: Saturday, March 22 Top Performers

Our partners at CollegeSplits.com provide statistical roundups of the previous day’s action. Pitchers are sorted by Game Score, a metric for rating pitching performances developed by Bill James (here’s an explanation). The hitting leaderboard prioritizes multi-homer games, extra-base hits and RBIs. Here are the top performers from Saturday’s games.
Austin, TXchatsports.com

Saturday NCAA Austin Regional schedule altered by rain

AUSTIN, Texas – Inclement weather in the Austin metro area has forced changes to Saturday's schedule at the NCAA Austin Regional. 4 p.m. CT TEXAS vs. Texas State (Game Three) 6:30 p.m. CT Oregon vs. Saint Francis (Game Four) 9 p.m. CT Game Three Loser vs. Game Four Winner (Game...