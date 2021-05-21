The Adorable Inspiration Behind The Lazy Dog Restaurant Name
If you've ever eaten at the California restaurant chain Lazy Dog, you may have admired some of the handsome hounds that frequent the establishment, or perhaps you even enjoyed a dinner a deux with your own canine companion. Doggos both lazy and active are welcome to dine on the patio, and the Lazy Dog not only offers complimentary bowls of water to its poochie patrons, but also has a pup menu featuring burger and chicken bowls made with brown rice and veggies.www.mashed.com