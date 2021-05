Ryan, Luke and Sophie Are in Jail in Batwoman Episode 2.14 Promo. The CW has dropped a promo for the upcoming fourteenth episode of Batwoman season 2. The latest installment has been eventful, with the debut of several new faces in the Arrowverse’s Gotham, including Arthur Brown, a.k.a. Cluemaster, and his daughter, Stephanie. In the upcoming episode, it appears that Ryan and part of the Batwoman team will have to settle some troubles with justice. The teaser isn’t clear about the reason, but Ryan will have to spend some time in jail in the company of her friends. From the synopsis, it appears that this is part of an operation from the False Face Society. Gotham’s drug cartel is pushing their powerful party drug, the Snakebite, to a new level of popularity. More and more Gotham citizens are addicted to this drug which is as addictive as it is lethal. And it’s up to the titular heroine to find a solution quickly.