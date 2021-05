Body-positive blogger Katie Sturino is on a mission to disprove the once cardinal rulebook of fashion no-nos. The New Yorker firmly believes that any individual—irrespective of their size—can pull off any style they want to and has been demonstrating it on her wildly popular Instagram account through the #SuperSizeTheLook series. Recreating extremely stylish fashion moments of notable celebrities in her own way, Sturino shows how confidence is the only accessory one needs to carry any look. "When I was married, I was very concerned about my body. I was obsessed with maintaining a size 12 or staying close to it. Then, about three years ago, I got separated and I gained a bunch of weight," Sturino wrote for Glamor in 2018.