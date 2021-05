Fortnite maker Epic Games says Apple's lost its way. The company cofounded by Steve Jobs positioned his company as an underdog to market leaders like Microsoft. But Apple's hold over the 1 billion active iPhones in the world has made it a monopolist, Epic argued, that needs to be forced to change. Apple, meanwhile, says Epic just wants a free ride on its innovative technology. It's now up to a US District Court judge in California to decide.