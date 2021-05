It seems like the stock market is hitting all-time highs just about every week in 2021. And it’s shocking to think how quickly it’s rebounded from just over a year ago when the Standard & Poor’s 500 index hit an intraday low of 2,191.86 on March 23, 2020. These days it’s hovering around 4,200 — en route to a more than 90% gain over that time. While stocks have shown a serious bounce since the pandemic’s start, this resilience is giving some investors pause.