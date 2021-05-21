The NFL Draft Goes Well For The Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns no doubt came away from the recent NFL draft feeling pretty pleased with themselves. From their defense-focused picks like Greg Newsome II to their choice of speedy players such as Anthony Schwartz, it’s likely that they’ve set themselves up for a strong season across the rest of the year. It was, perhaps, the perfect setting and timing, with the draft taking place in the city of Cleveland itself this year. But what exactly did the Browns go for – and what parts of their team are they shoring up with these picks? This article will investigate.www.chatsports.com