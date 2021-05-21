Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Colorado FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southeast Texas...including the following county...Colorado. * Until 9 PM CDT this evening * Another round of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms can be expected across parts of Southeast Texas through this evening. Rainfall totals are expected to average 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible mainly this afternoon. The flood threat will be strongly dependent on the location of the heaviest precipitation axis. If any heavy rain falls on already saturated grounds, flash flooding can be expected.