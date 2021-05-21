Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberville by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in low lying areas below the Aqua Dam on J R Drive you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Iberville The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for A Dam Break below Aqua Dam on J R Drive in South Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 1150 AM CDT, Iberville Emergency Operation Center reported the failure of Aqua Dam on J R Drive causing flash flooding downstream of State Highway 404. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from the failure of Aqua Dam on J R Drive. SOURCE...Iberville Emergency Management IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas downstream from the Aqua Dam on J R Drive south of State Highway 404. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bayou Pigeon. This includes the following streams and drainages Tigre, Bayou, Lower Grand River and Goula, Bayou. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE DAM FAILURE...OCCURRINGalerts.weather.gov