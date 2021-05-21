newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Florida governor signs 'tax holidays' into law

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSatis agreed to temporarily suspend sales taxes on back-to-school supplies, emergency preparedness purchases and recreational activities meant to encourage people back into the outdoors, music venues, museums and other post-pandemic endeavors.

But so-called “tax holidays” DeSantis signed into law Friday are being offset by the taxes the state will now collect on online purchases. The state is expected to collect about $1 billion annually from online sales tax collection. Some of the early proceeds would be transferred to the state’s unemployment trust fund and would reduce unemployment taxes for businesses.

Authorizing tax holidays has become an annual legislative rite that gives tax relief to consumers. The tax holidays will save Floridians some $168 million in savings.

The first of these holidays arrives next week during a 10-day period in which Floridians can prepare for the upcoming hurricane season without paying sales taxes on certain purchases.

In late July and early August, Floridians won’t have to pay sales taxes for school supplies, some clothing and the first $1,000 for a computer.

New to the “tax holiday” lineup is a “Freedom Week” during the first week of July on recreational purchases, as well as for purchasing tickets for concerts, athletic events and museums.

The Republican governor used the bill signing event at a Home Depot in Pensacola to criticize other states he said put “repressive polices” in place during the coronavirus outbreak that “locked down their people.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

