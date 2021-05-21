newsbreak-logo
Dallam County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds around 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Hartley Wind Advisory#South Winds#Gusty Winds#Severity#Target Area#Cimarron County#Unsecured Objects#Vehicles#Tree Limbs#Driving
Related
Hartley County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Hartley; Oldham SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OLDHAM AND SOUTHWESTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 446 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Nara Visa, moving north at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Romero.
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Ware, or 21 miles northwest of Dalhart, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Dalhart, Stratford, Hartley, Ware and Conlen. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallam; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SHERMAN...DALLAM AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Hartley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hartley, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTER...WESTERN MOORE AND SOUTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Four Way, or 14 miles southwest of Dumas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dumas, Four Way and Masterson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Hartley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Western Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Channing, or 18 miles southwest of Dumas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Four Way and Masterson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hansford, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Moore; Sherman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS...SOUTHEASTERN CIMARRON...NORTHWESTERN HANSFORD...SHERMAN...EASTERN DALLAM AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Griggs to 8 miles west of Stratford to 4 miles southwest of Conlen. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Stratford, Cactus, Sunray, Goodwell, Conlen, Griggs and Texhoma.
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Oldham FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...West southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...Noon until 10 pm.
Hartley County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Hartley FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Texas...Hartley. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...Noon until 10 pm.