Virginia State

Virginia Tech Football: Jordan Williams Named One of the Top Transfers

By Michael Hanich
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sport of College Football has been undergoing a seismic shift of power. In a system where it was frowned upon for players to transfer, it is not only acceptable but looked upon for players to find new schools. 247Sports released their top 100 player rankings of the top transfers for the 2021 College Football season. Among one the players ranked in the top 100 are former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle and current Virginia Tech Hokie Jordan Williams.

