newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Professor Goes Viral on Twitter for Promoting Work-Life Balance

By Kira
Posted by 
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Karen Cunningham has a 10-month-old daughter and is a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Obviously, having a little baby and going to grad school simultaneously is no easy feat! But thankfully she has a professor who is trying to make her life a little bit easier. Troy Littleton, who runs a research lab at MIT, put a travel crib in his lab’s office to help Karen. He snapped a photo and threw it up on Twitter. The internet went wild!

wokq.com
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life Balance#Economy#Mit#Weather#Work Life Balance#Graduate School#Education Technology#Mit#Wallethub#Good Morning America#Tripadvisor#Professor Littleton#Grad School#Daughter#Tweet#Appreciation#Campus Based Day Care#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Dover, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Random Act of Kindness at a Vet Office in Dover, NH, Has Restored our Faith in Humanity

WOW! It takes a certain kind of person to reach into their wallet and help out a complete stranger. And what’s even better is when that person doesn’t want praise or recognition for their good deed. To me, that means the person is fundamentally good. If we are in a position where we are able to someone else, we should. Because as the old saying goes “What goes around comes around” and you might find yourself in a similar situation some day.
Boston, MAPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

WATCH: Steel Beams Unexpectedly Collapse Injuring 2 Workers in Boston

Wow! Did you see this video? It's a miracle that more people didn't get hurt!. This happened at a construction site at Boston University, according to the report. There were two workers on a horizontal beam that had harnesses on, thankfully and that must have saved them from serious injury. They were taken to the hospital and released the same day.
LifestylePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

7 Beautiful Small Towns in NH to Check Out

Looking for something to do this spring or summer? I'm thinking every small tiny town in New Hampshire has some beauty to it. So many beautiful little towns to visit. There's a tiny tiny town on this list that has only 12 people that live there. There are probably more dogs that live there than people. Here's a list of 7 small towns that pack a big punch.
Public HealthPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

York County Maine Finds Case of India COVID-19 Variant, This is Nuts

As we were fast and furious in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic most tests were either positive or negative. A great many tests were not being tested for what variant of COVID-19 a person had. As the COVID-19 cases have come down in the United States, there has been an increase in genome sequencing of those positive tests. As the virus mutates, new variants are being made by the virus to keep it going. Now it is important to make sure we keep on top of what variants are around to prevent another wave of cases from a variant that may escape the efficacy of the vaccines.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Public HealthPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

NH’s Never Ending Mask Problem And How To Deal With It

After considering the latest CDC mask guidelines, NH's DHHS is now making their own recommendations. If you're sick of wearing a mask? You're not going to like what they suggest. "Everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, should wear a mask and socially distance indoors, when around people who are not...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Boston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Public SafetyPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Use These 10 Tactics To Avoid Home Crimes in New Hampshire

Break ins significantly decreased in 2020 which makes sense because of the pandemic. People weren't leaving their homes so it is significantly harder for criminals to break in and steal stuff when the owners never leave. But that was not the case in 2019! FBI crime statistics show $15.8 billion was lost in home and property crimes in 2019.
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Granite State is Strange But Most Myths About Us Are Just Untrue

When I first moved to New Hampshire I went to Kittery Trading Post and got myself some bear spray because as an out of stater at the time I was very concerned that bears were everywhere. Well, 2 years later and I have yet to have a bear sighting and I hike a great deal in the woods. My wife made me take the bear spray back immediately, so I guess I am pretty happy that I haven’t run into one. So, yeah, not as many bears as I thought.