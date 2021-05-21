Massachusetts Professor Goes Viral on Twitter for Promoting Work-Life Balance

As we were fast and furious in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic most tests were either positive or negative. A great many tests were not being tested for what variant of COVID-19 a person had. As the COVID-19 cases have come down in the United States, there has been an increase in genome sequencing of those positive tests. As the virus mutates, new variants are being made by the virus to keep it going. Now it is important to make sure we keep on top of what variants are around to prevent another wave of cases from a variant that may escape the efficacy of the vaccines.