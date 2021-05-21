newsbreak-logo
Editorial: GOP fears bipartisan Jan. 6 commission more than dangerous threats to democracy

By James Bennett, Executive Editor, jbennett@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol and halt a joint session of the 117th Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times / TNS

This country needs to find out the underlying truth behind the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The attempted coup, inflamed by President Donald Trump and lieutenants such as U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., was one of the darkest moments in American history. Those involved in the blatant assault on democracy should be exposed with the light only a special, independent commission could provide.

James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.

Anniston, AL
