newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB trade rumors: Could Yankees make big offer for Joey Gallo?

By John Buhler
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees could be in the market to trade for Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers. With the 2021 MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching, the New York Yankees could potentially add Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers this summer. The Yankees are 25-19 through their first 44 games...

fansided.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Could Yankees#The New York Yankees#The Texas Rangers#Mlb Com#Gold Glove#Al All Star#Al West#Mlb Trade Rumors#Dh#Corner Infield Position#Al East#Donning Pinstripes#Arbitration#Left Side#Race#Sellers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTimes Union

Seattle-Texas Runs

Rangers first. Willie Calhoun singles to second base. Nick Solak doubles to deep left field. Willie Calhoun scores. Nate Lowe called out on strikes. Joey Gallo grounds out to shallow right field, Dylan Moore to Evan White. Nick Solak to third. Adolis Garcia singles to right field. Nick Solak scores.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Could Brian Cashman dangle serious pieces in trade talks for star pitcher?

Was this the plan all along? Were the New York Yankees hoping their starting rotation would perform this well so they could eventually use some guys as trade bait?. Eh, probably not. General manager Brian Cashman hardly ever goes this hard when making deals. He’s always looking for the bargain or the undervalued asset. He’s not making blockbusters that shake up the farm system or significantly alter the complexion of the major league roster.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Pirates call up ex-Yankees, Mets reliever

Former New York Yankees and New York Mets reliever Chasen Shreve is back in the big leagues. The Pittsburgh Pirates called up the left-hander Tuesday from Triple-A Indianapolis when they placed right-hander Kyle Crick on the 10-day injured list with a right triceps strain. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news,...
MLBMidland Daily News

Texas-Minnesota Runs

Rangers first. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit by pitch. Nick Solak grounds out to shallow infield, Mitch Garver to Willians Astudillo. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Nate Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia singles to right center field. Nate Lowe to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Joey Gallo flies out to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Willie Calhoun grounds out to shallow right field, Jorge Polanco to Willians Astudillo.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees miss on ex-Cy Young Award contender ... for now

Anibal Sanchez has decided with whom he will continue his baseball career, and it’s not the New York Yankees. Or any other MLB club, for that matter. The Venezuelan Baseball Federation announced Monday that “Sanchez has accepted to represent his country at the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier.”. “I’m very happy...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Gallo 2 HRs, Rangers throw out Lewis at plate to top M’s 9-8

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Seattle Mariners 9-8 Saturday night. Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first...
MLBMLB

Dunning takes tough-luck loss against Twins

Right-hander Dane Dunning pitched well enough to win his second game of the season, but defensive mistakes ended up hurting him and the Rangers, who lost to the Twins, 6-5, at Target Field on Monday. Dunning pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs -- just two earned. Looking for weak...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/9/21): MLB DFS Lineups

It's Sunday in Major League Baseball, which means we've got a massive over on Draftkings. In this space, we are going to focus solely on the main slate portion. The pitching on Sunday is a fun one because we get deGrom and a ton of value plays. The way to beat the competition is by grabbing the correct SP2, at a reasonable price. Next, look at the right stack to attack. Some of the highest implied run totals on the day belong to the Chicago White Sox(4.13), Boston Red Sox(4.78), and Texas Rangers(4.20). Obviously, this is where we want to shift our focus to finding value bats to go along with the stack. However, as a result of so many games, we can expect the field to spread roster percentages evenly on the field.
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers Trade Talks: Is Joey Gallo Available?

DALLAS - Are the Texas Rangers fielding trade offers for slugger Joey Gallo?. Gallo is a target for teams in need of an outfielder, Audacy Sports insider Jon Heyman reported Monday. But while that may be true in regard to other teams wishes - Heyman adds that it's not known "how available he is yet” - The Rangers themselves are expressing no interest in such a trade.