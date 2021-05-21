newsbreak-logo
NBA

Betting odds: Golden State Warriors emerge as favorite to win Play-In

By Tony Pesta
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the final night of the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as the favorites to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies and punch their tickets to the playoffs. According to Odds Checker, the Dubs have a 60 percent chance of winning tonight’s game. The Golden State Warriors hold...

NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors playoff scenarios: Breaking down Golden State's playoff picture following two wins vs. Thunder

The start of the new-look NBA playoffs are rapidly approaching, and every game is crucial across the league as teams are battling for playoff positioning. New in 2021 is the launch of the play-in tournament, which gives four teams from each conference the chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Final game of season will be crucial for Golden State Warriors

Say what you will about the new Play-In format, there is no denying it has increased the importance of each regular-season game. So much so, that the Golden State Warriors will have to sprint through the finish line to secure a favorable position in the tournament. The gap between the...
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors vs. Lakers: How can Golden State pull off the play-in-tournament upset?

Count Warriors head coach Steve Kerr among those who support the NBA’s play-in tournament. This might seem odd considering that, as the Western Conference’s eighth-place team, Golden State would have made the playoffs under the league’s old format. But fueled by the desire to improve their positioning in the play-in tournament, the Warriors played their best basketball of the season over the past four weeks.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors live stream, TV channel, start time, prediction, odds

The New Orleans Pelicans will meet the Golden State Warriors on Friday night from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Pelicans are coming off a 125-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks and have been struggling as of late, losing three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Warriors have been playing some of their best ball of the year and have won six of their last seven games.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/16/21

Memphis Grizzlies (38-33) at Golden State Warriors (38-33) NBA Basketball: Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 3:30 pm (Chase Center) The Line: Golden State Warriors -4.5 -- Over/Under: 234 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports SE-MEM Stream live sports and exclusive originals on...
NBAkmmo.com

Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.
NBAFiji Village

James guides Lakers to play-offs with play-in win over Golden State

LeBron James bomb defined a memorable game against Golden State Warriors. LeBron James made a game-winning shot with 58 seconds remaining to ensure the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in the new 'play-ins' format and secured a place in the Western Conference play-offs. James shot a 34-foot...
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry’s 46 points clinch scoring title and eighth seed for Golden State

The victory saw the Warriors wrap up eighth spot, while Memphis finish the regular season in ninth. The Washington Wizards completed the stellar late turnaround of their season by locking up eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets. After starting the year 17-32 and seemingly no chance of making the playoffs, the Wizards ended the year 17-7 to finish ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday. Washington now look forward to a play-in tournament clash with the Boston Celtics to determine the seventh seed, while the Hornets and Pacers collide in the other play-in fixture, with the eventual eighth seed going on to meet the top-seed Philadelphia 76ers, who ended their regular season by defeating the Orlando Magic 128-117.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAtucson.com

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...
NBAascinatf.xyz

As Warriors, Stephen Curry lose in OT, so do fans and NBA

A Warriors season that was defined by heartbreak before a ball was even tipped ended with a devastating defeat Friday night at Chase Center. “A crushing way to go out,” head coach Steve Kerr said. The Warriors, looking drained and tired from the very start, lost an elimination game to...