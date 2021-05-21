Pooch Perfect episode 8 review: The Grand Fur-nalé

This pretty girl is Izzy, a 3-year-old terrier mix and she’s as sweet as can be. Izzy is very affectionate, and loves to snuggle up next to you and soak up all the love you can give her. She’s a self-sufficient dog when it comes to play time, too; give her a ball and she’ll happily toss it around for herself for a while, chasing it down to start all over again. More than anything she wants to be a best friend -- could she be yours? This pretty girl is Sadie, a 3-year-old tabby. She was brought in to Paws+Claws as a stray by a couple who found her and her babies and wanted to make sure they could have the best life possible. Her babies have grown up and now Sadie is ready to find her forever home and be someone’s beloved companion! She prefers small, safe places and a quiet atmosphere, it’s where she feels most at ease. It might take her a little time to be comfortable in a new environment, but she’s the sweetest kitty once she trusts you! Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All of pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.