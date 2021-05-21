newsbreak-logo
Norwegian Air raises fresh capital, set to exit restructuring

By Reuters
A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019.REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos/File Photo

Norwegian Air (NORR.OL) is set to exit its restructuring process next week after raising the 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($714 million) it targeted through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue, the company said on Friday.

Financed largely by debt, Norwegian Air grew rapidly, serving routes across Europe and flying to North and South America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East before the COVID-19 pandemic plunged the budget airline into crisis.

Courts in Ireland and Norway had demanded the airline raise at least 4.5 billion crowns as part of a scheme to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the two countries on May 26.

The private placement of new shares raised 3.73 billion crowns and was "significantly oversubscribed", the firm said in a statement.

The perpetual bond sale added 1.88 billion crowns from current creditors, while the rights issue to existing shareholders was oversubscribed and the final results are to be settled on May 25, the company said.

The courts in Oslo and Dublin last month gave their approval for Norwegian to sharply cut its debt by converting it to stock so long as it raised the 4.5 billion crowns.

With the pandemic still curbing travel, the company then decided to try and raise an additional 1.5 billion crowns to bolster resources as it exits the restructuring process it began last December.

The survival plan brings an end to Norwegian's long-haul business, leaving a slimmed-down carrier focusing on Nordic and European routes.

But Europe's airline industry faces a second summer holiday travel season hampered by travel restrictions and uncertainty.

Travel companies including EasyJet (EZJ.L), TUI Cruises and IAG (ICAG.L) have sold bonds to boost their balance sheets or refinance debt. read more

Ryanair (RYA.I), Europe's largest low-cost airline, raised 1.2 billion euros in a five-year bond sale on Tuesday.

DNB, ABG Sundal Collier, and Seabury Securities LTD advised Norwegian Air on the capital raise.

($1 = 8.4025 Norwegian crowns)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Apollo Funds And Merx Aviation Complete Sale-Leaseback Transaction With Air France

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Apollo") and Merx Aviation ("Merx"), a global aircraft leasing, management and finance company, today announced the completion of a sale and leaseback transaction with Air France, part of the Air France-KLM Group and one of the world's leading airlines. The transaction comprises two Boeing 777F aircraft. The aircraft, manufactured in 2009, were acquired by an aviation platform established by Apollo, which invests in a diverse set of aircraft types, vintages and jurisdictions and is serviced by Merx.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Latest shale deal worse than none

Concise insights on global finance. EQUALS NOTHING. Mashing companies together can bring benefits for shareholders of oil and gas outfits. But the $17 billion nil-premium, all-stock merger of equals agreed between Cabot Oil & Gas (COG.N) and Cimarex Energy (XEC.N) is creating little but confusion. Cabot is a gas producer...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

ANALYSIS-COVID may be shifting ratings goalposts

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Colombia’s loss of its S&P Global investment grade status last week has not only raised the usual question of who is next but also whether the number of countries seemingly being spared points to a moving of the ratings goalposts. Being stripped of one’s investment...
BusinessWNCY

Liberty Steel to sell UK assets, in talks with Credit Suisse

LONDON (Reuters) -Tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel Group said on Monday it would sell several UK assets and was holding talks with Credit Suisse about a standstill deal for its Australian unit after the collapse of Liberty’s key lender Greensill Capital. Gupta’s family conglomerate had been seeking refinancing of its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Italy to involve big overseas tech firms in national cloud plan

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy aims to create a storage system for sensitive state data using cloud technology developed by big overseas firms, its innovation minister said on Monday, following France’s lead despite calls by some EU politicians for home-grown solutions. Rome wants to ensure safety and security while...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: Total makes good amuse-bouche for governance rejig

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance. TOTAL RECALL. Norges Bank Investment Management is flying the flag for sound governance in France. Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund plans to vote against here Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné’s re-election at its May 28 annual general meeting on the grounds that he’s also chairman of the $125 billion French energy group’s board.
Industryexecutivetraveller.com

Garuda faces ‘abrupt end’ without major restructuring, halving fleet

Garuda Indonesia needs to completely restructure its business, potentially reducing the number of planes it operates to less than half its main fleet as it seeks to survive the crisis wrought by the pandemic, its president told staff this week. “We have to go through a comprehensive restructuring, a total...
Worldairlinegeeks.com

Italy’s New Revamped Airline Prepares for September Launch

After years of financial trouble and being on the verge of bankruptcy dating back since May 2017, Italian national carrier Alitalia was put under emergency administration by the Italian government after the majority of its over 11,000 employees had voted against job and salary cuts as a rescue plan. The...
LifestyleSKIFT

Acquisition-Hungry Awaze Refines Its Vacation Rental Strategy in Europe

Awaze is arguably Europe’s largest vacation-rentals business for managed properties. While its acquisitions this week are eye-catching, the bigger news is that it’s spending roughly $40 million this year on a tech push. That will help it make better use of its assets. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

87% Of Lufthansa’s 2019 US And Canada Passengers Were Connections

Lufthansa is a hugely important operator between the US/Canada and Europe. In 2019, it carried approximately 7.80 million passengers in this market for a seat load factor of ~91%. Showing how much of a hub-and-spoke airline Lufthansa is, about 81% of its US/Canada passengers connected over Frankfurt/Munich. Where did they go?
Economyajot.com

Thai Air gets creditors’ backing for debt restructuring plan

Thai Airways International Pcl’s creditors approved the airline’s debt restructuring plan, paving the way for payment extension and unpaid interest waiver on at least 170 billion baht ($5.41 billion) of its debt. The plan was backed by 91% of creditors at an online meeting, Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, chairman of Baker &...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Norwegian Air says debt reconstruction plan approved

Norwegian Air's (NORR.OL) court-ordered debt reconstruction plan is now legally binding, and the airline expects to complete its financial rescue as planned on May 26, it said on Tuesday. No creditors have filed appeals against the scheme, which was overseen by courts in Norway and Ireland, and the plan is...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Norwegian Air ‘determined’ to finalise financial overhaul

Norwegian Air hopes to complete a financial restructuring before the end of the month. The low cost carrier said it was “determined” to complete the reconstruction process on May 26. The airline, which abandoned long-haul routes from Gatwick during the pandemic last year, hopes to forge ahead after no objections...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Guardian

Ryanair reports record £701m loss as Covid forces it to slash flights

Ryanair has posted the biggest annual loss in the company’s 35-year history, after Covid travel restrictions and national lockdowns nearly wiped out traffic last year. The airline swung to an €815m (£701m) loss in the 12 months to 31 March, compared with a €1bn profit a year earlier, after passenger numbers plunged 81% in what it said was its “most challenging” year to date.