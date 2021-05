All of the vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the U.S. are remarkably effective at preventing COVID, but that doesn't mean breakthrough cases are impossible—and naturally, it's easy to fixate on those relatively small number of instances where fully vaccinated people have gotten sick. It's important to remember, however, that these cases are almost all mild or asymptomatic, and that very few result in hospitalization or death. But there's one other "key point" to keep in mind, and former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, thinks it's worth reiterating: Vaccinated people who do get COVID are much less likely to transmit it to others.