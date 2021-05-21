Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Drop Off "Trust The Sopranos"
Benny The Butcher's Black Soprano Family has joined forces with 38 Spesh's Trust Gang for the aptly titled Trust The Sopranos, a new compilation project featuring talents from both lyrically sharp camps. Featuring contributions from Benny, Spesh, El Camino, Klass Murda, Ransom, Ampichino, Heem, Rick Hyde, Che Noir, and Chase Fetti, the album is yet another dose of quality hip-hop that further bolsters the narrative that the golden era is alive and well.www.hotnewhiphop.com