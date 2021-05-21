newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Drop Off "Trust The Sopranos"

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenny The Butcher's Black Soprano Family has joined forces with 38 Spesh's Trust Gang for the aptly titled Trust The Sopranos, a new compilation project featuring talents from both lyrically sharp camps. Featuring contributions from Benny, Spesh, El Camino, Klass Murda, Ransom, Ampichino, Heem, Rick Hyde, Che Noir, and Chase Fetti, the album is yet another dose of quality hip-hop that further bolsters the narrative that the golden era is alive and well.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny The Butcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sopranos#38 Spesh#Ampichino#Bsf#Spesh S Trust Gang#Inspired Performances#Man#Quality Hip Hop#Talents#Drop#Ransom#Worship#Sharp#Sale#Leaves#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Berner Drops Off New Single "TD"

You have to wonder when Berner sleeps. Between running a highly successful cannabis company that continues to thrive and dominate the industry and his prolific career as a rapper, Berner has proven that his hustle is unmatched. Each year, he unloads at least three projects and that's the minimum. It...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Previews Benny The Butcher Collab

Freddie Gibbs has been in the midst of an ongoing tear, steadily building anticipation for his upcoming follow-up to the Grammy-nominated Alfredo. Recently, Gibbs dropped off his impressive new single "Big Boss Rabbit," a track that found him flipping one of Nas' many classics -- Stillmatic's "You're Da Man." Since...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Berner Drops Off New Project "Paulie Cicero"

Berner is keeping the streets flooded with new music. The rapper returned on Friday with his latest body of work, Paulie Cicero. The 14 tracks are an essential listen for your next smoke session. Largely produced by TRAXXFDR, the rapper taps a slew of collaborators to help on the tracklist. Coi Leray slides through on "Call Me" while his Slimey Individualz collaborator Mozzy joins Berner on "That's A Given." As expected, the Taylor Gang head honcho Wiz Khalifa makes two cameos on the project including the extra smooth smoke anthem, "Puff Puff Pass." Other features on the project include Cozmo, Smiggz, R-Mean, and Scott Storch who produced "Call Me."
MusicHOT 97

J.Cole Drops His Highly Anticipated Album ‘The Off-Season’

J.Cole’s The Off-Season is finally here. The rapper surprised fans on social media with the release of his single Interlude last week. The song is featured on the album along with eleven other tracks. The album has no features and Cole dropped the tracklist on his Instagram page. Let us...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

KILLY Prepares Fans For "KILLSTREAK 2" With New Single "RICK BOOTS"

Toronto artist KILLY has been one of the most unique and consistent voices from the city in recent years. With his debut track "Killamanjaro," KILLY proved to be an artist to watch for and with each new project, he has been able to demonstrate his tremendous growth. In just a little while from now, KILLY is coming through with KILLSTREAK 2, and to help hype up the project, he has released a brand new energetic single called "RICK BOOTS."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

YG & Mozzy Keep It "Gangsta" With A Wicked 50 Cent Flip

Let's be real -- YG's latest solo efforts have not been hitting. A few singles have managed to make rounds but it seemed like he may have lost that fire within himself. Thankfully, his new collaborative album with Mozzy, Kommunity Service, has pushed him outside of his comfort zone in a way, making room for one of his most thrilling efforts to date.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Jaah SLT Links Up With Erica Banks For "In My Bag" Remix

Coming out of Charlotte, Jaah SLT has been coming through with a plethora of energetic bangers that have gotten the youth to resonate with his style. He has been consistent with these releases and when he dropped "In My Bag," fans were immediately enamored with the vibe. Now, Jaah SLT is looking to follow up the success of that song with a brand new remix that features the likes of Erica Banks, who is also having a big moment right now.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Dark Lo & Harry Fraud Drop Off New Album "Borrowed Time"

Harry Fraud has been quietly holding it down with one of the year's hardest production campaigns, and today that streak continues with the release of Borrowed Time, his new collaboration with Philadelphia rapper Dark Lo. Currently facing the possibility of nine years in prison for a charge of witness intimidation, Lo remains hellbent on moving forward, capitalizing on being out on bail by making his presence felt with a nine-track dose of raw hip-hop music.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Toni Soleil Takes The Power Back On "Cheated" Featuring Luh Kel

Toni Soleil has been making moves in the r&b space as of late and with each new release, fans can see the growth in her music and storytelling. With the summer almost here, many are looking for those r&b tracks that will set the vibe for the warmer months, and Soleil's new track "Cheated" with Luh Kel certainly makes a great case for itself.
Violent Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty Strikes With Vengeance On "Murder Skool"

The 1017 squad has formed into a super unit but it's Pooh Shiesty that's leading the brigade. Over the past year, the rapper's witnessed a tremendous amount of success across the world, despite a global pandemic. Shiesty Season remains one of the best rap releases of the year and like most artists, he returned with a few more tracks for the Spring Deluxe.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Alchemist Has Hidden An Entire Album On YouTube - Fans Just Have To Find It

There’s no doubt Alchemist is on a creative high. After earning a Grammy Award nomination for his collaborative album with Freddie Gibbs, 2020’s HipHopDX Album of the Year Alfredo, the veteran producer teamed up with Earl Sweatshirt and Hip Hop duo Armand Hammer (Billy Woods and Elucid) for Haram, which arrived in March.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Internet's Patrick Paige II Drops Off "If I Fail Are We Still Cool?"

The Internet was amazing as a group, but they're just as good separate. We've received dope albums from Syd and Steve Lacy somewhat recently, and now Patrick Paige II is making his name known. He may not be the most known member of the crew, but that should slowly change after If I Fail Are We Still Cool? really starts circulating.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Young Chop Taps Kevin Gates For Emotional "Did What I Did" Remix

The last time Young Chop was making headlines was when he was running rampant through the Internet with some astonishing claims about the music industry and some of its heavy-hitting personas. The producer pretty much went in on everyone with little regard towards the possibilities of being blackballed. Unfortunately, this episode landed him behind bars for a bit but it appears that he's back out and ready to flood the streets.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Mach-Hommy & Westside Gunn Team Up On "Murder Czn"

It seemed like it wouldn't have happened but Mach-Hommy and Westside Gunn finally squashed their feud last year. Over the past several years, the relationship between the two rappers suffered a rift but they've resolved their interests and proceeded with the release of Pray For Haiti. The latest album from Mach Hommy arrived under the Griselda imprint with features from Keisha Plum, Tha God Fahim, and of course, FlyGod, himself.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions Bring Jack Harlow Onto New "Body (Remix)"

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions have added Jack Harlow to the latest remix of their popular track, "Body." This time around, the rapper behind the 5x-Platinum hit single “WHATS POPPIN” fills in for the third and final verse on the song. Wayne and Millions' "Body" became the first U.K. drill...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty Fans Voice Displeasure With New Song "Switch It Up"

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty released four new songs last night as part of his "Spring Deluxe" edition of Shiesty Season. The reloaded effort includes tracks with Lil Baby, G Herbo, and more. Fans were arguably most excited to hear the officially released version of "Switch It Up," a song that the 1017 representative had previewed a while back with Herb. It's the first song on the tracklist for Pooh's new deluxe edition, but fans have been voicing their displeasure after the beat was suddenly switched up.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Young M.A. Drops Off New Album "Off The Yak"

Young M.A has come through to deliver her brand new album Off The Yak, which further explores the New York rapper's relationship with the Brooklyn Drill sound. It's a natural fit for M.A, whose self-assured bars pair effectively with the percussive production. On that note, beat-making responsibilities are handled by her longtime collaborator Mike Zombie, as well as NY Bangers, Jai Beats, and more.
MusicBillboard

J. Cole Drops Long-Awaited Album 'The Off-Season': Stream It Now

The off-season has never been so busy. J. Cole returns with the highly anticipated The Off-Season, an album he has said was "years in the making." Certainly it’s been years between album releases. The MC’s last was 2018's KOD, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, for his fifth leader on the survey.