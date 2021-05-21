Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Drop Off "Trust The Sopranos"

Coming out of Charlotte, Jaah SLT has been coming through with a plethora of energetic bangers that have gotten the youth to resonate with his style. He has been consistent with these releases and when he dropped "In My Bag," fans were immediately enamored with the vibe. Now, Jaah SLT is looking to follow up the success of that song with a brand new remix that features the likes of Erica Banks, who is also having a big moment right now.