'Army of the Dead': Garret Dillahunt Talks Facing off Against 'Zombie Tigers,' Undead Showgirls for Netflix Movie (Exclusive)

The first time I heard about the idea of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead being remade in 2004 I was predisposed against it. Why fix what isn’t broken or take away from what was accomplished in the past? Then upon seeing the film I was introduced to what is now regarded as the directorial debut of one of Hollywood’s biggest and most divisive original filmmakers: Zack Snyder. In the years since, Snyder’s adaptation of 300 as well as his adaptation of Watchmen before going on to take on the DCEU with Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice saw Snyder swinging hard in the big leagues brushing shoulders with the likes of Christopher Nolan.