'Army of the Dead': Garret Dillahunt Talks Facing off Against 'Zombie Tigers,' Undead Showgirls for Netflix Movie (Exclusive)
Fans have eagerly anticipated Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, and now finally, the movie is officially streaming on Netflix. The film is an action-heist flick set against the backdrop of a zombie-infested Las Vegas, which star Garret Dillahunt recently told PopCulture.com is one of the most "imaginative" movies he's ever been part of. In Army of the Dead, Dillahunt — best known for his roles in Deadwood and The Walking Dead spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead — plays a mercenary team member "trying to liberate this money from the vault of a casino."popculture.com