newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodger Stadium organist trolls former Astro Josh Reddick by playing 'The Sign'

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle made sure to acknowledge Josh Reddick’s past as a member of the sign-stealing Houston Astros by playing Ace of Base hit “The Sign” during his fourth inning at-bat.

www.audacy.com
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
235
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Astro
Person
Jethro Tull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Dodger Stadium#Video Games#Swedish#American#The Oakland A#Zeppelin#Song#Houston#Mind Games#Oakland#Teenage Wasteland#Time#Los Angeles#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Selling Tickets For More Fully-Vaccinated Sections At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers went a disappointing 2-8 on their longest road trip of the season and now begin a homestand Tuesday with series against the Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks. After a successful pilot run last month, Dodgers tickets in fully-vaccinated sections is being expanded to include the right field side of the reserve level. Tickets in fully-vaccinated sections on the loge level are an option as well.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Framber Valdez, Jake Odorizzi set for rehab outings

The first scheduled rehab start for Astros righthander Framber Valdez was postponed until Monday after Class AAA Sugar Land’s game at Round Rock was rained out Sunday. The Skeeters and Express will make up the game as part of a Monday doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games. Valdez, who has been sidelined since it was revealed he fractured a finger in a spring training game, will pitch in one of the games.
MLBKFOR

Oklahoma City Dodgers welcome fans back to stadium for home opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Dodgers are welcoming fans back into the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. “It was 120 minor league teams across the country who didn’t have a season last year,” said Alex Freedman, with the OKC Dodgers.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: May 17th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. The Astros got a leg up on the Silver Boot Series after sweeping the Rangers over the weekend in a 4-game set (Astros.com) Lance was able to...
MLBSportsGrid

Dodgers sign Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols has signed a major league contract with the Dodgers, RotoWire reports. This comes as somewhat of a surprise as most thought Pujols would have to sign with an American League team so that he could get some at-bats at designated hitter. With the DH not available in the National League, Pujols may only be used as a pinch hitter and with occasional starts at first base when the Dodgers want to give a regular player a rest.
MLBThe Ringer

The 2021 MLB Quarter-Season Power Rankings

A quarter of an MLB season—40 games, give or take—isn’t that long in cosmic baseball terms. The sport operates on razor-thin margins: The difference between a .250 hitter and a .300 hitter, said the baseball philosopher Crash Davis, is a hit a week. And it takes time for the bounces, breaks, and calls to even out. But usually by this point, teams’ preseason expectations, underlying talent, midseason statistics, and position in the standings have coalesced to form a coherent pennant race. Things do get weird sometimes (last year, in a fit of mid-pandemic hysteria, I bumped the Orioles from 30th to 11th in my first midseason update). But that’s generally the exception.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Has Read On Protective Netting At Dodger Stadium

Wednesday was a night of repeats for Max Muncy, as he not only hit a home run but also went into the Dodger Stadium protective netting for a second consecutive game. Muncy had previously spilled into the netting earlier this season as well. “The net is a little weird. The...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.
MLBSand Hills Express

Dodgers star says fans’ return to the stadium is “huge”

The diminishing coronavirus threat is allowing Americans to return to their favorite places, including baseball parks. Dodger Stadium played a key role in Los Angeles’ fight against COVID-19 — it was one of California’s largest vaccination centers. Fans are excited to see the Dodgers defend their World Series title in...
MLBnbcpalmsprings.com

Dodgers sign former Angels slugger Albert Pujols to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. “First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game,” Pujols tweeted Monday. “While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates.
MLBBarron's

Injury-hit Dodgers Complete Pujols Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday, the future Hall of Famer joining the World Series champions on a one-year deal after his shock exit from the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old slugger -- who leads the rankings amongst currently active players for home runs,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night's start against the...