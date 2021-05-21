Dodger Stadium organist trolls former Astro Josh Reddick by playing 'The Sign'

A quarter of an MLB season—40 games, give or take—isn’t that long in cosmic baseball terms. The sport operates on razor-thin margins: The difference between a .250 hitter and a .300 hitter, said the baseball philosopher Crash Davis, is a hit a week. And it takes time for the bounces, breaks, and calls to even out. But usually by this point, teams’ preseason expectations, underlying talent, midseason statistics, and position in the standings have coalesced to form a coherent pennant race. Things do get weird sometimes (last year, in a fit of mid-pandemic hysteria, I bumped the Orioles from 30th to 11th in my first midseason update). But that’s generally the exception.