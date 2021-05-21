newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EssilorLuxottica : Presents its New Board of Directors

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

EssilorLuxottica Presents its New Board of Directors. Charenton-le-Pont, France (May 21, 2021 - 6:30 pm) - During EssilorLuxottica's Annual General Meeting that took place today, shareholders approved all the names of the proposed directors who now sit on the new Board of Directors of the Company, including: Mr. Leonardo Del Vecchio, Mr.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Essilorluxottica#Women And Men#Board Members#Committee Members#Cfo#Team Members#Essilorluxottica Presents#The Group#Audit And Risk Committee#Ray Ban And Oakley#Varilux#Transitions#Sunglass Hut#Lenscrafters#Isin#Reuters#Bloomberg#Deputy Ceo#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesssgbonline.com

Genesco Appoints Three New Independent Directors, Rejects Activist’s Slate

Genesco Inc. appointed three retail industry veterans, including Angel Martinez, the former CEO of Deckers Brands, to its Board, but none of the candidates nominated by an activist investor seeking to take control of the board. The other two new board members are Mary Meixelsperger, CFO, Valvoline and former CFO of DSW; and Greg Sandfort, former CEO of Tractor Supply Company.
Businessfinancefeeds.com

Randy Khalaf joins XTM Board of Directors

XTM Inc., a Canada-based company that specialises in neo-banking services, has announced that Randy Khalaf has joined its Board of Directors as a replacement for Paul Huber who had resigned from the Board. Mr. Khalaf has over 2 decades of experience in the Capital Market Industry and had previously worked...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KE Holdings Appoints New Chairman And New Director

KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. PENG Yongdong, the Company's co-founder, chief executive officer and executive director, as the new chairman of the Board to succeed Mr. ZUO Hui who passed away on May 20, 2021. The Company also announced the appointment of Mr. XU Wangang, the Company's chief operating officer, as a new executive director to the Board to fill the vacancy left by Mr. ZUO. Going forward, the audit committee of the Board will consist of Ms. CHEN Xiaohong, Mr. XU Wangang and Ms. CHEN Yu, with Ms. CHEN Xiaohong serving as the chairperson; the compensation committee of the Board will consist of Ms. CHEN Yu, Mr. PENG Yongdong and Ms. CHEN Xiaohong, with Ms. CHEN Yu serving as the chairperson; and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board will consist of Mr. SHAN Yigang, Ms. CHEN Xiaohong and Ms. CHEN Yu, with Mr. SHAN Yigang serving as the chairperson. In addition, the Company announced that Mr. ZUO will be the permanent Chairman Emeritus of the Company to commemorate his invaluable contribution and legacy.
Posted by
TheStreet

Beacon Street Group Announces Board Of Directors For Post-Merger Public Company And Unveils New Company Name

Beacon Street Group, LLC ("Beacon Street" or the "Company"), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) ('Ascendant'), today, announced its new Board of Directors, effective at the closing of the business combination transaction.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Goldman's new director makes its board almost half female

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday that media lawyer Kimberley Harris would become its newest board member, a move that means nearly half of the Wall Street bank's board of directors will be women. Harris is NBCUniversal Media's general counsel and an executive vice president at...
BusinessLaw.com

Morrison & Foerster Tokyo Chief Nominated to SoftBank's Board of Directors

Japanese tech investor SoftBank Group Corp. is nominating Morrison & Foerster partner Kenneth Siegel to be a director on its board. Siegel, alongside Yahoo! Japan chief operating officer Kentaro Kawabe and video game veteran Keiko Erikawa, will replace three current board members: SoftBank group vice chair and longtime Masayoshi Son lieutenant Ronald Fisher, ARM Holdings plc. chief executive Simon Segars and the company’s first female director Yuko Kawamoto.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Cantex Announces Change to Board of Directors

KELOWNA, BC, May 21, 2021/CNW/ - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (the "Company") announces that Mr Thomas Obradovich has resigned as a director of the Company effective May 18, 2021, due to other commitments that require his attention. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Obradovich for his service. SOURCE...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
TheStreet

Tandy Leather Factory Appoints Elaine D. Crowley To Its Board Of Directors

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Pink: TLFA) today announced the appointment of Elaine D. Crowley to the Company's Board of Directors on May 19, 2021. Ms. Crowley has also been appointed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. In connection with Ms. Crowley's appointment, the Company's Board is expanding from seven to eight members.
Softwareaithority.com

Delphix Welcomes DevOps Leader David McJannet to Its Board of Directors

Delphix, the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure, announced the appointment of David McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp and former Executive in Residence at Greylock Partners, to its Board of Directors. “David’s domain expertise with DevOps and multi-cloud infrastructure automation will be a key advantage for us as we continue to pioneer...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

EVgo Announces Nomination of Utility and Energy Veteran Patricia K. Collawn to Join its Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- EVgo, (or the “Company”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and the first powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced the nomination of Patricia K. Collawn to join its Board of Directors upon the closing of its previously announced business combination with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (“CRIS”).
Businesscorpmagazine.com

Beaumont Health’s Board of Directors Appoints New Chair, Vice Chair

Beaumont Health’s Board of Directors has appointed Julie Fream, of Beverly Hills, as its new Board chair and Christopher Blake, of Grosse Pointe Farms, as its Vice Chair. The transition will occur in June as part of a normal governance leadership rotational process. Beaumont Health was formed seven years ago...
Businesscalifornianewswire.com

Fanplayr Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors for Customer Experience Tech

New appointees further strengthen Fanplayr’s global and financial connections. PALO ALTO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Fanplayr, a leading customer experience personalization platform, announces the appointment of three new members to its board of directors. V. Paul Unruh is a seasoned financial expert and was formerly Director and Chairman of the...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Magna Terra Provides Corporate Development Updates and Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to provide the following updates regarding its portfolio of exploration project assets. Beyond the Company's focus on its core exploration assets in Atlantic Canada, Magna Terra continues to add shareholder value through various partnerships and option agreements on its assets in Argentina and Quebec.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Landos Biopharma Announces The Appointment Of Tim M. Mayleben To Its Board Of Directors

BLACKSBURG, Va., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Tim M. Mayleben to its Board of Directors. Mr. Mayleben joins Landos with more than 20 years of executive experience leading development activities as well as successfully spearheading clinical and business strategies within the life sciences industry.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

McDonald's Shareholders Reelect Board Members Despite Criticism Over Ex-CEO's Firing

McDonald's shareholders reelected all of the company's board members based on preliminary results, despite blowback over its firing of former CEO Steve Easterbrook in 2019. A shareholder campaign encouraged voters to oppose reelecting the board's chairman and the chair of the compensation committee. The National Owners Association, an independent franchisee...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

IHI Board of Directors Elects Four New Members

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) has added four new members to its Board of Directors. The appointees have a wealth of experience related to current IHI priorities, including advancing equity and confronting institutional racism, improving population health, and closing gaps in the delivery of safe, equitable, and respectful maternal and infant care.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aravive Announces Three New Appointments To Its Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointments of John A. Hohneker, M.D., Sigurd C. Kirk, and Peter T.C. Ho, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kirk was also appointed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Dr. Hohneker was also appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board.