Trying a New Health Effort

GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

JP Morgan is starting a new unit to focus on employee healthcare, according to the Wall Street Journal. It adds the unit, called Morgan Health, will also invest $250 million in related startups and technologies. Dan Mendelson, who is to run the unit, tells the Journal that it is in particular to focus on improving primary care and helping employees identify the best and most cost-effective treatments. "Our goal is to improve quality, improve equity, and make sure that costs to employees are kept in check," he tells the Journal.

