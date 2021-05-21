Covid-19: Potential rise in England infections and Spain to welcome UK tourists

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There are early signs of a "potential increase" in Covid infections in England after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics has said. But it added that rates remained low. The ONS said the trends were roughly stable in Wales and Northern Ireland and decreasing in Scotland. Health officials are also investigating a new Covid-19 variant which has caused 49 cases of infection, mostly in Yorkshire and the Humber region.

