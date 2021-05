As commodities rise, are there any clues about the direction of broader US markets? Measuring correlations can help to spot trends across asset classes. As we head into the new week, we want to be aware of the impending data releases that can affect timing and sentiment. This week is a mild to moderate week on the US economic data side of things, with the largest market impact event happening on Thursday, May 27th, in the form of Preliminary GDP q/q (quarter over quarter) . This number is reported in an annualized fashion (so it is the quarterly change x4). Market participants are forecasting a print of 6.4%. Also, bear in mind that this is the Preliminary GDP number. There are three different GDP data releases, the Advance GDP (earliest indication and usually most impactful on markets), Preliminary GDP (this one), and then Final. A bullish print usually strengthens the US Dollar (not always, but usually).