SRAM prototypes Ai-optimized, 3D-printed cranks using Autodesk generative design
SRAM is starting to reap real, usable crankset prototypes from their development partnership with Autodesk via their Generative Design Field Lab in Chicago. When and to what extent we’ll see a completely reimagined SRAM crankset come to market based on this Ai design process is still up in the air. But there’s no ignoring that SRAM has put a lot of work into this new design approach, and they’ve been ride testing several iterations of mountain bike cranks designed by machines, out on real trails…bikerumor.com