Committee Votes on Lander

GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

Eric Lander's nomination to lead to the Office of Science and Technology Policy is moving along, the Hill reports. President Joe Biden named Lander as his science advisor nominee in January, and Lander's nomination hearing was held in late April. During the hearing, Lander faced questions about meetings he had with financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and concerns that he had downplayed the contributions of women to science. Lander told lawmakers that he twice briefly met Epstein and acknowledged that he had understated the contributions of Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier to the development of CRISPR. During the hearing, he also committed to promoting diversity and equity in science.

