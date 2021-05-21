newsbreak-logo
Brookings, SD

Agendas 05-21-21

May 21, 2021
Brookings Register
 3 days ago

County Commission/County Planning and Zoning Commission. The Brookings County Commission and the Brookings County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Brookings City & County Government Center at 520 Third St. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you may have been exposed, please consider watching the Commission meeting from home, broadcast live on Swiftel channel 19, ITC channel 168, or the Brookings County Youtube channel. You can also call in by dialing 605-697-8255 and entering code 6056968205 when prompted. Items on the agenda include:

