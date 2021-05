The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament by beating Florida 17-11 on Saturday. Florida’s Brianna Harris scored the game’s opening goal just 20 seconds in, and the Gators held that narrow lead for more than two-and-a-half minutes. Meaghan Tyrrell put Syracuse on the board with her 60th goal of the season. Tyrrell’s goal was a turning point for the Orange, who started the opening half with sloppy passes, missed shots and no draw control wins.