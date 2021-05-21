DOJ: Alabama prisons remain deadly, homicides increasing
Alabama prisons are still not up to federal standards according to the latest statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. On Wednesday the department filed an amended complaint in their lawsuit against the state saying conditions have not improved and inmate homicides have increased despite years of warnings. The complaint also says that failed negotiations make it clear that constitutional compliance cannot be secured by voluntary means and is asking to declare the state's prisons unconstitutional.www.apr.org