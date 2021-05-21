newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin skids after China clamps down on mining, trading activities

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin slid on Friday after China doubled down on its efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on the mining and trading of the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency. China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He singled out...

Commodities & Futurewincountry.com

Crypto recovery stalls as miners eye exits

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Cryptocurrencies fought to find a footing on Monday after even weekend cheerleading from Tesla boss Elon Musk seemed unable offset selling pressure from spooked investors or nerves stemming from a gathering crackdown on the asset class in China. Musk had lent a bid on Saturday by tweeting...
Marketscompuserve.com

China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny. A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Huobi Halts Futures Trading Services, Mining Pool in China as Regulatory Pressures Mount

Per Bloomberg, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi began blocking its Chinese customers from being able to access some of their services. When China banned crypto exchanges back in 2017, Huobi moved its operations overseas to Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea, among others. Despite the ban, however, the trading platform was able to maintain its large Chinese user base up until this point, as their parent company continued to operate out of China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Crypto volatility

It was a calmer end for stock markets in a volatile week but crypto was not so fortunate after China's State Council repeated its warning about Bitcoin mining and trading as central banks appear to be increasing their scrutiny of crypto at a time when many of them are introducing their own digital currencies. Concerns over increased regulations, especially in China where the bulk of Crypto mining takes place, taken together with ESG issues as focus turns to the environmental costs of mining crypto, threaten to do more damage. Volatility continued over the weekend, with Bitcoin and other crypto undergoing sharp moves. Crypto volatility threatens to find its way into other markets, with for example, US equities positively correlated to moves in crypto while the US dollar (USD) could benefit.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Ether Bounce After Disastrous Week for Crypto Market

Demand from wealthy investors looks to have brought relief to the battered cryptocurrencies. “Crypto funds, macro funds, opportunistic venture capitalists are beginning to buy this dip in BTC, ETH as well as blue-chip DeFi by staggering limit orders and running longer time-weighted average prices,” crypto financial services provider Amber Group tweeted early Monday.
Marketsinvezz.com

Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) crackdown – massive Exodus of miners looming

Crypto miners in China are gradually moving their services out of the country following the govt’s crackdown. China produces 70% of the world’s crypto supply, which is no surprise the crackdown has affected BTC’s price. It seems the latest ban is targeting all players in the industry, including traders and...
EconomyArs Technica

China will likely ban all bitcoin mining soon

Bitcoin took investors on another rollercoaster ride over the weekend after a top regulator in China announced a crackdown on mining, a new tack in the country’s ongoing fight against the cryptocurrency. The government will “crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behavior and resolutely prevent the transfer of individual...
Economyerienewsnow.com

China mines more bitcoin than anywhere else. The government wants that to stop

China has extended its iron-fisted crackdown on using and trading bitcoin to the industry that oversees the mining of new cryptocurrency tokens. The new steps from Beijing were unveiled late on Friday. They roiled crypto markets over the weekend and pushed crypto miners to suspend some business in China, creating uncertainty about a critical step in the process needed to put more of these coins in circulation.
Stockskitco.com

Bitcoin rebounds 15%, ethereum up 25% after chaotic weekend collapse

(Kitco News) The crypto space rebounded on Monday after seeing another massive selloff over the weekend, with billions wiped out. Bitcoin rose nearly $8,000 in just 24 hours and was trading at $38,027.11, up 13.08% on the day. On Sunday, the popular cryptocurrencies tumbled below $32,000. Ethereum, the second most...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Bitcoin Mining Operations Btc.top and Hashcow Cease Offering Services in China

Following some stern warnings from a few major trade associations and regulators in China, two prominent exchanges, Huobi and Okex, have stopped offering services to Chinese residents. After the two exchanges halted specific services to residents of mainland China, two bitcoin mining operations have also abandoned the country on Monday. Btc.top and Hashcow have suspended services over “regulatory risks.”
StocksNBC Miami

Bitcoin Rebounds After a Wild Weekend That Took It Below $32,000

The price of Bitcoin rebounded above the $38,000 level Monday after plummeting to less than $32,000 on Sunday. Bitcoin was up around 14.74% at $37,993.96 in the 24 hours leading up to 11:25 a.m. ET, according to CoinDesk data. Ether rose from less than $1,800 on Sunday to over $2,400...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market hangs in balance as China announces new mining crackdown

The price of bitcoin fell to almost 50 per cent of its all-time high on Sunday after China announced yet another crackdown on crypto mining.Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other major cryptocurrencies also took a hit, though remain significantly up compared to the start of 2021.A market rebound on Monday took bitcoin from below $32,000 to above $36,000, partly assisted by comments from Elon Musk that he preferred cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat currencies.The technology billionaire, who has been both thanked and blamed for his market-moving tweets in recent weeks and months, also engaged in an indirect debate with ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, claiming “he fears the Doge”.A number of prominent analysts remain optimistic about bitcoin’s prospects and the direction of the market in general. Figures from blockchain data firm Glassnode reveal that user growth continues to double roughly every year, leading some to speculate that the bull market is “just warming up”.You can follow all the latest updates right here.
MarketsStreet.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rising

Cryptocurrency prices on Monday were climbing, reversing last week's tumble. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was up 5.8% to $37,720 in premarket trading. Ethereum rose 5.7% to $2,408, while Dogecoin advanced 5.8% to 34 cents, according to Coingecko. Cryptocurrency prices tumbled last week following a statement from the People's Bank...
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Billionaire Ray Dalio Reveals Bitcoin Investment But Warns Of Regulation Rocking Crypto Markets

Billionaire Ray Dalio, who founded the world’s largest hedge fund, disclosed at a conference Monday that he owns "some” bitcoin and called the cryptocurrency a better inflation hedge than bonds—marking a notable pivot for the longtime bitcoin skeptic as the market rebounds from a $1.3 trillion crash after climbing 10-fold and adding nearly $2.4 trillion in value over the past year.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin, Ether prices moving higher in early trading after plunge on Sunday

Bitcoin regained some footing early Monday morning, showing a nearly 4 percent gain after dropping 16% during the day on Sunday. Most of the major coins plummeted 20% to 30% Sunday, according to Nick Mancini, analyst at crypto sentiment analytics platform Trade the Chain, citing news from crypto exchange Huobi, which announced it was scaling back some offerings in several countries because of China’s increasingly hard line on crypto.
MarketsHouston Chronicle

5 Best Places To Buy Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Online

(Ad) When it comes to buying Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, there is no shortage of crypto exchanges to choose from. The best place to buy Bitcoin should offer low transaction fees, easy account setup, convenient payment methods, and a variety of digital assets available for purchase. We've reviewed the best Bitcoin...