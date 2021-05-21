How The Gaza Violence Marked A Shift In The American...

newsbreak-logo
For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel's air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.

U.S. PoliticsSlate

Progressive Critics Are Speaking Out About Israel. Will It Change Things?

When I asked Peter Beinart to tell me what he thought about the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, announced last week, his tone was resigned. “I’ve actually been in an Israeli shelter with my daughter when she was younger and I have a lot of friends and family in Israel, so I was grateful,” Beinart said. “But I also felt that nothing had been solved and that in all likelihood something like this would happen again, unfortunately.”
Middle EastThe New Yorker

A Liberal Zionist’s Move to the Left on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In the fights over the future of Israel and Palestine, in which enmities are often understood to be both ancient and eternal, Peter Beinart is the rare figure to have come unstuck. Having made his name as a stalwart of liberal Zionism and a prominent center-left supporter of the Iraq War, both as an editor of The New Republic and a familiar face on cable news, Beinart has spent much of the past decade reconsidering those positions. Last summer, he made a clean break. “The painful truth is that the project to which liberal Zionists like myself have devoted ourselves for decades—a state for Palestinians separated from a state for Jews—has failed,” Beinart wrote, in a long essay for Jewish Currents. He called on interested parties to work toward a single state in the Middle East that would protect the rights of Israeli Jews and Palestinians alike. On May 11th, as violence escalated in Israel and Gaza, Beinart published a second essay, arguing that the Jewish right to return home should also apply to Palestinians. “If Palestinians have no right to return to their homeland,” he wrote, “neither do we.” Two days later, Rashida Tlaib, the left-wing Palestinian congresswoman, quoted Beinart when she led several of her progressive colleagues to the floor of the House to denounce Israel’s latest actions. No one involved in these debates missed the implication: the most influential liberal Zionist of his generation no longer believed in an exclusively Jewish state in the Middle East. Peter Beinart had switched sides.
Foreign PolicyThe media Line.org

Democratic Party Divide Over Israel on Full Public View

The latest conflict between Israel and Hamas turned smoldering tensions in the Democratic Party over the subject of Israel into a roaring flame. The leader of the Democratic Party, US President Joe Biden, tried to extinguish a fire that threatens to char the bipartisan nature of the US-Israel relationship in the wake of the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas.
WorldJournal Inquirer

Our view: Iran is instigator of many Mideast woes

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, darling of the progressive movement within the Democratic Party, was commented on the recent Israel-Gaza warfare by saying that Israelis should “leave occupied Palestine.”. Of course, in the eyes of the Arab world all of Israel is “occupied Palestine.”. Is Ocasio-Cortez advocating abandonment of the Jewish...
Middle Eastnaked capitalism

The War That Israel Lost

Yves here. The Israel-Palestine ceasefire is reportedly holding, despite skirmishes…which makes me wonder if this is merely a de-escalation under different branding. That would still be progress but much more tentative than a ceasefire. This article goes bigger picture and looks at how Israel’s winning of battles is losing it...
Middle EastNPR

Liberal American Attitudes Are Starting To Shift On Israelis And Palestinians

NPR's Audie Cornish chats with editor-at-large of Jewish Currents Peter Beinart about Americans' changing opinions on Israelis and Palestinians. Americans' views on the plight of Palestinians are shifting. While the majority of Americans still sympathize with Israel, a Gallup poll taken before the most recent fighting shows a small but growing number of people believe the U.S. should put more pressure on Israel, and those people feel more favorable to the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. political debate over Israel since the latest conflict began has changed notably. To help understand American sentiments on the topic, we're joined by Peter Beinart, editor at large of Jewish Currents. Welcome to the program.
WorldBBC

Israel-Gaza: The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on the conflict

The latest clashes between Israel and the Palestinians have revealed exactly how much the political centre of gravity in the Democratic Party has moved on the conflict in recent years. "The shift is dramatic; it's tectonic," says pollster John Zogby, who has tracked US views on the Middle East for...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Jewish Americans are at a turning point with Israel

On Nakba Day, 15 May, amid the outbreak of war in Israel/Palestine, I attended a rally in Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, to commemorate the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians from the new Israeli state in 1948, and to protest against the oppression of the Palestinian people in the land between the river and the sea. From the signs I saw as part of that crowd – “This Jew will not stand by” or “Another Jew for a Free Palestine” – and from monitoring my social media feeds, it was clear that there were thousands of Jews taking part in these protests in cities all over the country.
Middle EastFox News

Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying weapons to Gaza

The head of the Palestinian resistance movement thanked Iran for supplying military support and financial backing during the recent conflict with Israel in a televised address Friday. Just hours after Israel and Palestinian authorities agreed to a ceasefire, Ismail Haniyeh, a chief figure in Hamas, gave a warning that it...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden’s warning to Israel shakes up diplomacy — and politics

WINDSOR, Conn. — President Biden's unusually blunt demand Wednesday that Israel de-escalate its military attack on Gaza is creating a rare rift between the two countries and dismaying some of Israel's supporters in the United States, while heartening Democrats who have increasingly pushed for a tougher U.S. stance toward Israel.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden says 'no shift' in commitment to Israel

President Biden said Friday there is “no shift” in his commitment to the security of Israel and reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift,” Biden told reporters at a press conference...