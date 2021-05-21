newsbreak-logo
Kylie Minogue and Years & Years Start Your Summer With ‘Starstruck (Remix)’

By Vulture Editors
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can practically taste the sticky nightclub floor at 2 a.m. on a Saturday. Just in time for fulfill our summer fantasies, princess of pop Kylie Minogue and Years & Years have collaborated on “Starstruck (Remix),” a track destined to be a dance-floor anthem once we reach herd immunity. “I can’t help it, I get starstruck around you,” Minogue sings, which we know isn’t about us, but it’s still nice to think otherwise. The track is an especially nice bonus treat, as Minogue released her 15th album, Disco, last November. Now, most importantly, how do we get her on the 2021 festival circuit?

