Lonzo Lee Wharton Jr.
Mr. Lonzo Lee Wharton Jr., 58, of Prospect died May 20, 2021, at his home. Mr. Wharton was born May 11, 1963, in Madison, Ala., and worked for many years as a mechanic. Although he became disabled at a young age, he always had a smile and encouraging word for those he encountered. His sweet spirit will be sorely missed by those he left behind. He is preceded in death by children, Kimberly Lynn Wharton, Patrick Lee Wharton; mother Mary Elizabeth Cox Wharton; sisters, Sheila Gail Wharton, Sherry Darlene Wharton Noveem, Cindy Bassham; brother Jeffery Ken Wharton; and uncle Grady Joseph Wharton.