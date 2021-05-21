Lonzo Lee Wharton Jr.

“Who’s going to be our phone-a-friend now?” tweeted the film producer Kevin Loader, on hearing of the death of the writer, essayist and broadcaster Kevin Jackson, of heart failure, at the age of 66. It was not just a lament for a man with a special talent for friendship but also an acknowledgment that, for pretty much everyone who met him, Jackson was the person most likely to know the answer to the question that was nagging at you.