At the end of the summer, Apple TV 4K has now arrived. It was built in the context of the world and much more compact than before. It was seeming that Apple was failed to develop the hardware of Apple TV since 2017. But now customers no need to wait long. It will start selling from the second half of May 2021. From Friday 30 April people will be able to place their orders for Apple TV 4K from Apple’s website. Reddit user Makivivu said that within 48 hours of its official date of release they got their order.