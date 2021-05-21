Sandra Bernhard reflects on her decades-long friendship with the late comic.

The comedian passed away today at 79. We are sad to report that actor and comedy writer Paul Mooney passed away today from a heart attack. He was 79 years old. Often referred to as “The Godfather of Comedy,” Mooney was most famous for his work with fellow comedian Richard Pryor. The two met in 1968 and remained close friends until Pryor’s death in 2005. Together they worked on material that often focused on racism when it was not popular to do so. “Everyone has finally caught up with me,” Mooney said to the Washington Post in 2012. “When I did it, it wasn’t popular. I was considered a trouble maker. Now they all caught up with me. Now it’s the popular thing. Hollywood is acting like that was the first time we heard this.”