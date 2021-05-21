newsbreak-logo
Food Manufacturer Fined $1.1M After Worker Loses Fingers to Mixer

By John S. Forrester
powderbulksolids.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain’s occupational safety regulator, The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) announced Friday that food manufacturing firm Young’s Seafood Ltd. received a fine of £787,500 (about $1.1 million) after a worker lost several fingers and their thumb in a mixing machine. Grimsby Crown Court was told that a 59-year-old worker...

