Some tips for raised bed and elevated gardening success

By May 21, 2021
Brookings Register
Cover picture for the articleRaised beds and elevated gardens provide easier access to gardens and can increase space available for growing vegetables and flowers. You will enjoy convenience and easy access when including one or more in your landscape or on your patio, deck, or balcony. Providing proper care for these elevated planting spaces...

