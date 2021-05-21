Some tips for raised bed and elevated gardening success

With summer's warmer temperatures just around the corner, we can begin to get outdoors and enjoy our gardens a little bit more in the UK. If you are a keen gardener you may have already begun to plant flowers, shrubbery, and herbs, or some of our other garden tasks for the month May. Prepping your outdoor space does not end with planting and sowing, however. A patio, lawn or terrace can act as an additional room in your home and is a great place to enjoy a quiet morning coffee or a family BBQ. With this in mind, it is a good time to start preparing your garden for the summer and equip it with comfortable seating, furniture and a BBQ, or maybe even a pizza oven. Preparing your garden for summer can be a lot of fun, whether you are planting new seeds or furnishing a patio. For families with kids you can even get the little ones involved in some gardening tasks.