Our PHS student musicians need help from our community. You might have heard that the music department is planning a trip to New York City over spring break 2022. The band and choir will be performing, participating in Broadway workshops and seeing the sights of the city. This trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students, and we are working hard to ensure that every student who wants to travel is able to do so, regardless of their family’s financial situation.