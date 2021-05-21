newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Slideshow: The best entries so far for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Awards

By Kara Murphy
Digital Photography Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow in its 7th year, the annual Comedy Wildlife Awards showcases some of the funniest wildlife moments caught on camera. Here are some of the best entries, out of thousands submitted from around the world, so far, that the judges and organizers felt the urge to share with the public.

www.dpreview.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Wildlife#Wild Animals#Awards#Entries#Photographers#Love#Moments#Kenya#Camera#Fall#Populations#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
PhotographyStuck in Customs

Swirly Canyon

Here you’ll see how I use this fun and easy tool to make a rather complex animation. Enjoy! 🙂. Here’s a cool view of Antelope Canyon. There are really no bad photos of this place… I think that’s why photographers love it so much! I spent a few hours in here getting waaaaaay too many photos. I still haven’t gone through all of them.
Photographyexpeditionportal.com

A Distilled Guide for Travel Photography

Words by Lisa Morris, photography by Lisa Morris and Jason Spafford. You’ve got the basics of composition under your belt, and with a good skill base, you continue your love of photography as a fun and creative outlet. Who doesn’t love visiting places tucked away off the beaten track, brimming with photogenic shots? When we journey near or far, whether for a weekend road trip or three weeks of intense overseas travel, it can become addicting to want to capture those rare, beautiful moments. However, the focus of travel photography isn’t the camera or even where you are; it’s about the storytelling from your pictures. Let’s explore this niche. This article aims to help you express the destinations you visit and the adventures you experience to the best of your photographic ability. With the right mindset and a committed ethos, the artistic value of your images can only go from good to great.
AnimalsTree Hugger

Comedy Wildlife Photos Capture the Goofiness in Animals

Wildlife photography can be so gorgeous. Photographers wait for hours to capture the perfect breathtaking images of elusive animals unaware they're being observed. But wildlife photography can also be pretty funny. Like the photo above, "Bald Eagle Gets a Surprise" by Arthur Trevino, taken in Hygiene, Colorado. It's one of the entries so far in the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Animalspetapixel.com

Photos of Love in the Animal Kingdom

Goran Anastasovski is a Macedonian photographer who has spent over 15 years working to capture the character of animals in his photos. One of his ongoing projects is to show tender love across animal species. “I have been doing photography since 2006, and I like to photograph animals the most,”...
AnimalsPosted by
The US Sun

From flying penguins to laughing lions – Comedy Wildlife Photography finalists reveal amazing candid photos in the wild

FROM flying penguins and dancing kangaroos to laughing lions and startled eagles, the Comedy Wildlife Photography finalists have revealed the magic of the natural world. Ace photographers from around the world have managed to snap rare and comical moments of animals having a moody Monday, getting themselves into a pickle or simply jumping for joy.
EntertainmentRadio Online

Radio Mercury Awards Announces Call for Entry Date

Call for Entry for the 30th anniversary Radio Mercury Awards will open on June 7. For 30 years, the RMAs have celebrated creative excellence in radio and audio, by honoring work that successfully harnesses the power of sound. In 2021, the Radio Mercury Awards reflect the current advertising environment for radio and related audio platforms, including broadcast commercials, integrated campaigns, podcasts, PSAs, jingles, sonic branding and music.
PhotographyPosted by
Daily Mail

Smile! Our fab photo contest is back on: Spring is all around, the countryside's teeming with wildlife and our esteemed panel of judges are waiting for your entries

Polish those lenses, dust off your tripods… our fabulous Wildlife Photography contest is back on! Just over a year ago, head judge Clare Balding launched our sixth annual competition, urging you to get out into the countryside, immerse yourself in the wildlife and get snapping. She was hoping for a deluge of stunning entries to pour in before the closing date last October.
AnimalsPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Crab Humanoid' Caught on Film?

A bizarre piece of footage circulating online purportedly shows a humanoid entity scurrying down a road in a crab-like fashion. The very weird video was reportedly captured by a home security system in Costa Rica and was shared on Reddit by a resident of the country earlier this month. Alas, beyond that bit of background information, little is known concerning the circumstances by which the scene unfolded. Be that as it may, the footage is rather compelling by way of its sheer strangeness.
Comicsepicstream.com

Best Anime of 2021 So Far

A lot has happened even if 2021 just started, especially in the anime world. More and more shows are recognized and new shows are getting the limelight. Thanks to various streaming sites, fans can now watch any series they want, be it new or not. There are even shows that are on the English dub.
Photographyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Harsha Narasimhamurthy award-winning Wildlife Photographer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): A young man fuelled by an all-consuming passion for wildlife is known for capturing some of the most breath-taking pictures of wild animals in their natural habitat. His calling and expertise are for tigers as he loves TRACKING them. Harsha is popularly known as...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lion Tamer Viciously Attacked at Circus Show

A circus lion went rogue in front of a terrified audience during a performance in Russia. Watch the horrifying video here. Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my. Three animals we would surely not want to get too close to, tamed or not. However, what started as a fun and entertaining circus act quickly turned for the worse when a lion brutally attacked the tamer during a show in Russia.
ScienceNature.com

Black holes, buckyballs and boxing hares — April’s best science images

Microscopic scales. This confocal-microscope image shows the scaly skin of an African house snake (Lamprophis spp.) embryo in exquisite detail. The bright dots along the edge of each scale show dermal pigment cells, and the silvery criss-crossing strands are collagen fibres. Grigorii Timin, a PhD student at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, captured the shot, which was a regional winner at the Olympus Image of the Year Award 2020.
Sciencearcamax.com

Fly fishing? Jane Seymour shares her unusual hobbies

Jane Seymour loves fly fishing. The 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' star enjoys getting her waders on and using her rod to catch freshwater fish, however, her enthusiasm for the pastime outweighs her angling skills. She said: "I fly-fish enthusiastically - but not very well." The 70-year-old actress doesn't like to...
PetsTime Out Global

7 places to spot cute, rare and wonderful wildlife in the UK

Okay, so the UK may not have lush rainforests or mesmerizing savannahs full of charismatic megafauna. But if you explore enough, you’ll find the country’s mesmerizing coastlines, leafy forests, and beautiful national parks are filled with rare, cute and intriguing wildlife. From a pretty forest island filled with red squirrels...