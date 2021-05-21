Slideshow: The best entries so far for the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Awards

Words by Lisa Morris, photography by Lisa Morris and Jason Spafford. You’ve got the basics of composition under your belt, and with a good skill base, you continue your love of photography as a fun and creative outlet. Who doesn’t love visiting places tucked away off the beaten track, brimming with photogenic shots? When we journey near or far, whether for a weekend road trip or three weeks of intense overseas travel, it can become addicting to want to capture those rare, beautiful moments. However, the focus of travel photography isn’t the camera or even where you are; it’s about the storytelling from your pictures. Let’s explore this niche. This article aims to help you express the destinations you visit and the adventures you experience to the best of your photographic ability. With the right mindset and a committed ethos, the artistic value of your images can only go from good to great.